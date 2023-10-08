County of Maui releases series of video messages for the Maui community and its visitors

MAUI, Hawai'i, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the phased reopening of West Maui begins, the County of Maui is distributing a series of videos for the Maui community and its visitors.

The first features Maui County Mayor Richard T. Bissen, who acknowledges the road ahead will not be easy, but pledges Maui County's resources and continued aid to all affected by August's wildfires. 

The second video features Maui community members and provides both instruction and heart to a message for visitors. Long-time Maui Kumu Hula and educator Hōkūlani Holt, Ph.D. anchors the video which also features Kumu Hula and proprietor of cultural retail boutique Native Intelligence Kapono'ai Molitau, visitor industry cultural manager Oralani Koa and Hāloa Dudoit, a community organizer and youth baseball coach. 

"As we welcome people to our home, we want visitors to understand that our island is making its way through a devastating tragedy," said Mayor Bissen. "The hope is that people will come to Maui with sensitivity and compassion. "There will be challenges in our path of recovery, but we remain Maui Strong."

RESOURCES:

Mayor's Message Video

Message to Visitors Video

Links mentioned in the videos:

www.mauinuifirst.info

www.mauinuistrong.info 

About Hawai'i Visitors and Convention Bureau

The Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) is a private non-profit organization contracted by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) for marketing services in the continental U.S. The HTA, the state of Hawaiʻi's tourism agency, is responsible for holistically managing tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawaiʻi's economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires, and visitor industry needs. For more information about the Hawaiian Islands, visit gohawaii.com or follow updates on InstagramFacebook and YouTube.

