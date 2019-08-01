County Sports Zone Supports Local Basketball Camp

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- County Sports Zone has teamed up with Coach Davon Usher and his Heart Over Hype basketball camp through a generous $1,000 donation. The camp has two sessions, the first running from June 24 through July 12 and the second will run from July 15 through August 2. It is widely researched and documented that keeping children busy and involved in sports helps them develop important character traits and lifelong values. Sports also helps with boosting self esteem, developing teamwork and leadership skills and promoting healthy lifestyle habits.

Coach Usher's program is in its second year and provides a safe-haven for local children to learn about, participate in and improve their basketball skills. County Sports Zone funds donated will provide sponsorship for 10 children that would have otherwise not been able to attend. Per Derek Battle from County Sports Zone, "It was a perfect way to combine our passion of sports and our ability to contribute to Coach Usher's cause. We are thrilled to play a part in helping athletes improve their lives and skillset."

Coach Usher was thrilled and beyond grateful stating, "We only expected one child to be supported and when we received the check covering ten, it was way more than we ever hoped. Thank you on behalf of the kids."

About County Sports Zone

CSZ is the official website for Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association's (MPSSAA) football playoff standings and official home of playoff brackets, schedules and scores for all sports. County Sports Zone reports the scores of freshman volleyball games and JV wrestling matches with the same zeal as it does for varsity football and basketball. The goal is that every final score is posted by 11 o'clock every night. CSZ is an affiliate of SchoolDuels.

About Heart Over Hype

Heart of Hype is focused on youth development both on and off the court. We foster a family-like environment and strive to learn as we grow.

