County Treasurer Maria Pappas celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with business and community leaders

News provided by

Cook County Treasurer's Office

19 May, 2023, 10:15 ET

CHICAGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by recognizing business and community leaders with Certificates of Excellence.

The celebration will take place on Monday, May 22 at 3 p.m. at the Cook County Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112.

"Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made significant contributions to many facets of our culture and society despite having to battle xenophobia along the way," said Pappas. "Their achievements embody the truth that our diversity is our greatest strength."

The honorees include: Farah Chalisa, a staff attorney with the Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation; Chandra Chataut, a physician at Stroger Hospital of Cook County who also provides volunteer services to the Nepalese and Bangladeshi communities; Archawee Dhamavasi, a Thai community activist; Lydia Anastasia Hardono, an Indonesian-American entrepreneur; Nilofer Kurji, an Indian-American entrepreneur; Tam Nguyen, an Argyle Corridor Ambassador; Joomi Park, a Korean performer; Ahhae Song, a Korean-American pianist; Jashim Uddin, a Bangladeshi Community Activist; Maiko Yanai, a clinical counselor of Japanese descent.

Pappas will also debut the latest informational brochure on the property tax system in Filipino. The online outreach brochure will be dedicated to the late Joseph Mauricio. He worked with his wife, Honorary Deputy Treasurer Veronica Leighton, at VIA Times Newsmagazine and Chicago Philippine Reports TV.

The brochures give an overview of the property tax system and explain how to access and download a tax bill and pay online for free. The brochure is available in 27 foreign languages at cookcountytreasurer.com.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

