Founder Ryan Tu says, "I created this product in response to my increasing frustration with the President's sanctuary city, DACA, and border policies. We need the full firepower of the ACLU now more than ever. So this product is not only aimed at venting my frustration in a provocative way, but also supporting the only organization that can speak up for us." The Administration announced it may levy 100% tariffs on champagne.

The COUP d'Etat Collection features the graphic design work of Charles Leazott , the artist behind the fake presidential seal icon that went viral in early 2019. "Napoleon both created champagne sabering and came to power by coup d'etat. I find it ironic that in our modern day coup to end the President's term in office, whether through impeachment or general election, we can celebrate by sabering a bottle of champagne," explains Tu. Some bottles are also sold with a saber engraved with "We the People" from the preamble of the Constitution.

COUP Champagne has become the champagne of choice for free spirits, creators, artists, rebels, musicians, and those who dare to color outside the lines. The champagne is cellar-aged for 3-5 years longer and is collected from small-batch, craft producers in the Champagne Region of France. The company ships direct from the cellars of producers, bypassing layers of middlemen, in order to offer better value.

Tu describes his background as inspiration behind the Coup d'Etat Collection, "My parents immigrated from Taiwan and I grew up witnessing the pursuit of their American dream first hand, through hard work and refusing to quit, no matter how hard the circumstances. I am saddened for the millions of new immigrants who are becoming stigmatized by the president's anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies. Our country's strength and uniqueness is built upon accepting those who are rejected by others."

About COUP Champagne: COUP Champagne is a San Francisco-based company that curates and offers private collections of craft champagne directly from the cellars of producers. By sourcing directly from independent producers and bypassing middle layers of importers and distributors and retailers, COUP Champagne sets a new level in champagne quality and value.

