COUP Launches Private Collection of Champagne for Creative Artists, Musicians & Entrepreneurs

"We created COUP to provoke all of us to shake off expectations so that we can more freely find and express ourselves," said Ryan Tu, founder of COUP. "But it's precisely these moments of expression that are the most deserving of a glass of champagne. These awards remind us to stay true to our art. We are excited to honor that creativity with the best craft champagne in the world."

COUP Vintage is collected from the cellars of independent producers who are rich in talent, passionate in craft, with their own personal narrative. Each bottle pays tribute to this individuality and no two bottles are remotely similar.

To elevate the experience, COUP Saber combines the same artisanal quality of craft champagne with the thrill of sabering. The patented bottles can only be opened with the included saber. For the first time ever, people can capture their most memorable moments by safely sabering a bottle of COUP champagne anytime, anywhere.

Comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 VMAs live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Monday, August 26, 2019. The show will air across MTV's global network of channels in more than 180 countries and territories, reaching more than half a billion households around the world.

About COUP:

Headquartered in San Francisco, COUP is a private collection of craft champagne which celebrates the creative culture of musicians, artists and entrepreneurs. Each bottle of COUP is collected from the cellars of independent producers. They are hand crafted, hand painted, hand assembled and feature a custom engraved caption. No two bottles are remotely similar.



For more information, visit www.c-o-u-p.com and follow COUP at @coupculture on Facebook and Instagram

Follow the MTV Video Music Awards: @MTV @VMAs #VMA and @BackstageCreations @BackstageEvents

SOURCE COUP

Related Links

https://www.c-o-u-p.com/

