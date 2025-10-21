Coupa Announces Coupa Contracts for Agentforce on Salesforce AppExchange

Coupa customers can now benefit from streamlined contract creation within the Salesforce platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading AI platform for total spend management, today announced it has launched Coupa Contracts for Agentforce on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to streamline their sales processes by integrating contract creation with Salesforce workflows. This Coupa-Salesforce integration enhances efficiency by directly connecting Coupa Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) into the Salesforce platform.

Coupa Contracts for Agentforce

By utilizing this Agentforce App, Salesforce users will be able to create contracts using Coupa without having to leave Salesforce, streamlining their workflows by using AI to auto input contract information based on Salesforce records. The two systems will connect the contract and the opportunity keeping visibility on both throughout the contract lifecycle. Coupa Contracts for Agentforce enables seamless contract creation directly from Salesforce, reducing manual effort that requires users to switch platforms, re-enter data, and rely on operations or legal teams for follow-up, resulting in inefficiencies, delays, and reduced visibility. The app provides quick access and summarization capabilities within Salesforce, allowing users to view contract details using a dedicated Lightning Web Component or request a contract summary using the Agentforce quick action.

Coupa CLM is a core capability within Coupa's leading AI platform that helps organizations centralize contract management for direct and Maintenance, Repair, Operations (MRO) agreements, moving them out of siloed ERPs for greater visibility across all agreements. The product ensures that pricing and terms of sourcing awards are fully captured and enforced by seamlessly integrating contracts into purchasing policies, accelerating contract execution and minimizing risk associated with long cycle times.

"The future of autonomous trade depends on seamless integration between critical systems—replacing static, human-driven workflows with dynamic collaboration between users and AI agents. This evolution unlocks actionable insights and drives faster, smarter, and more efficient decisions," said Vikram Pathak, Chief Product Officer for Design to Order and Analytics at Coupa

"Coupa's App is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by optimizing budget spend, monitoring compliance, and finding budget efficiencies," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 9,000 apps and experts, with over 13 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading AI platform for total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $8 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

