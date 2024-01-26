Coupa Appoints Dean Bain to Lead Supply Chain Strategy and Go-to-Market

Former Blue Yonder leader joins the company to grow its supply chain business

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading AI-driven platform that helps companies operate smarter and grow faster, today announced that Dean Bain has joined the company as General Manager and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. Coupa's supply chain design and planning solutions are powered by Llamasoft.

Bain has more than 15 years of supply chain technology experience and brings a track record of success delivering profitable growth, building innovative teams, and ensuring exceptional customer experiences. He supports a global cross-functional team across sales, professional services, and customer success.

"As we write Coupa's next chapter, a renewed focus and investment in our supply chain business will be crucial to our success," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "Bringing incredible supply chain leaders like Dean on board accelerates our ability to deliver value for customers."

"Supply chains have been irrevocably challenged. Businesses continue to wrestle with risks that jeopardize business-critical revenue streams and need to shift how they design, plan, and manage them," said Bain. "Coupa helps businesses see supply chain disruptions before they happen, enabling business continuity and resiliency, reducing costs, and improving the value they bring to their customers. Our continuous design approach augments existing planning systems, resulting in a stronger return on investment. We create unparalleled business value through our AI-driven platform, optimized algorithms, and purpose-built planning applications that help businesses fine-tune their supply chains daily. I'm thrilled to be here to support our supply chain business and drive further growth, innovation, and customer success."

Prior to Coupa, Bain led the Americas Go-to-Market for Syncron AB. Before that, he spent nine years at Blue Yonder, where he grew from being one of the company's top sellers to the Vice President of Sales leading the North American Industrial and Automotive sectors. His supply chain expertise started early in his career with work at UPS and DHL.

Coupa has a long history of supply chain leadership. Recent notable supply chain customer wins include Penguin Random House, Generac, and the Albermarle Corporation. In addition, more than 75% of the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 work with Coupa. Coupa was also recently recognized as the only Customers' Choice for the 2023 Gartner® "Voice of the Customer": Supply Chain Planning Solutions . What customers are saying:

"Coupa has been great to work with. They are knowledgeable and able to implement strategies and bring the client along with them. We have collaborated with Coupa in building several models showing considerable savings against the baseline. We are now able to support our global strategy to provide data-driven insights into capacity site selection and network optimization at the SKU/customer level," said a supply chain data analytics manager for a consumer goods company.

for a consumer goods company. "The product is easy to learn, technical and customer support is excellent and the modeling results are accurate, helpful, and easy to use for business decisions," noted a manager, supply chain optimization for a retailer.

for a retailer. "Coupa has been very engaged with us on our journey with their product. From instructor-led training, online resources, and coaching we feel that Coupa is invested in our success," wrote a manager, supply chain in the manufacturing industry.

To help supply chain leaders further navigate disruptions, changing regulations, and sustainability demands; Coupa has launched an Early Access Program for its Embedded Analytics and Visualization solution. Customers benefit from an improved user experience when evaluating various models and can optimize routes to meet their business needs. The solution will be generally available later this year.

Coupa makes companies operate smarter and grow faster. Our leading AI-driven platform connects and optimizes sourcing, purchasing, supply chains, and financial management. More than 3,000 global organizations large and small trust Coupa to transform operating margins, increase efficiencies and growth, optimize cash, and reduce risk. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter)

