Coupa Delivers Record Revenue in Q4 with $300B+ in Lifetime Customer Savings

Fiscal-year results fueled by AI-driven innovation and Coupa Navi adoption

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the leading platform for autonomous spend management, today announced its highest revenue quarter ever as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary.

This quarter was marked by strong adoption of Coupa Navi™ AI agents by global leaders including Xylem and Jabil. These deployments had measurable outcomes: Xylem saw up to 15% savings on RFPs and Jabil gained visibility for spend savings value of $13M. Collectively, customers benefited from over $300B in cumulative lifetime savings for the Coupa community.

In Q4 alone, $545B in spend flowed through the platform, expanding Coupa's proprietary dataset to $9.5T in transaction data.

"Our stellar Q4 results demonstrate that AI adoption is driving tremendous value realization for the Coupa community. We have become the foundation for agentic AI across their procurement, finance, and supply chain operations," said Leagh Turner, CEO of Coupa. "And Coupa can do this because our AI runs on clean, structured data gleaned from $9.5 trillion of proprietary transaction data that gives us unparalleled accuracy for AI-guided insights and recommendations that result in better use and allocation of resources, more resilient value chains, workforce optimization and transformation, and greatly improved margins."

NFI Industries, a $4B logistics leader, exemplified this shift by automating nearly 70% of its transactions through Coupa.

"Coupa completely changed our world," said Dennis Fay, VP Strategic Sourcing at NFI. "We went from an extremely manual environment to nearly 70% of our transactions automated. That shift allows my team to focus on strategic work instead of processing POs. We manage $1.8 billion in spend with a lean team because of the automation Coupa brings to the table."

FY26 Performance Highlights

Coupa's growth underscores its strength in managing autonomous spend and the deepening investment in AI:

400+ organizations renewed or expanded in Q4, totaling more than 1,300 customers in FY26.

100+ new customer logos added in Q4, totaling almost 300 new customers in FY26 – including Southern Water Services, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Metro de Santiago, Bird. Construction Inc., Hormel Foods, and Japan Petroleum Exploration.

2.3M+ sourcing events in FY26 connecting buyers and suppliers for a network effect

Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites for the third consecutive year.

for the third consecutive year. Earned an ISO 42001 certification , reinforcing its commitment to responsible AI.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $9.5 trillion dataset, Coupa brings evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

