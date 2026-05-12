Coupa Launches Coupa Compose and Catalyst to Accelerate Agentic AI Value and Delivery at Inspire 2026

Agentic-as-a-Service product bundle introduced with new pricing and AI transformation services that make it seamless for customers to orchestrate, build and connect AI agents on Coupa platform

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management, today announced a milestone in enterprise AI with the launch of Coupa Compose. This new offering provides a comprehensive environment to build, manage, and orchestrate a digital workforce of AI agents, transforming how work is executed across procurement, finance, and supply chain. With an outcome-based pricing model, Coupa's latest offering also includes transformative AI services using forward deployed engineers (FDEs) and solution architects to support customers' success with agentic AI.

"Coupa AI is fundamentally different from anything else in the market. While others are bolting AI onto aging systems, we have one platform that scales — with governance — for your data, your workflows, and your agents. This architecture, built on a foundation of $10T in spend data, is why we can say we are AI-native," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "We are helping our customers build a digital workforce where AI works for people to orchestrate and execute at unprecedented scale, with trust. This is our moment to move at speed, and reshape the workforce of the future for the better using agentic AI."

Introducing Coupa Compose: The Engine of Agentic-as-a-Service

Coupa Compose represents a fundamental shift in business operations. This unified package will enable organizations to achieve agent-led autonomous orchestration of their spend management process, giving them full control over the governance and outcomes.

Building Custom Agents with Navi Agent Studio : Generally available in May, this is the command center for the modern enterprise. Using a no-code interface and natural language, organizations can build and configure custom agents to meet their unique business needs, monitor the agent activity, and allow role-based access to agents.

: Generally available in May, this is the command center for the modern enterprise. Using a no-code interface and natural language, organizations can build and configure custom agents to meet their unique business needs, monitor the agent activity, and allow role-based access to agents. Orchestrating Native Intelligence with Smart Intake & Orchestration: This hub serves as the single point of entry for all intake requests, and triggers and orchestrates the end-to-end process to fulfill the request using the relevant agents and systems with human intervention where required. It preserves absolute business context within the Coupa system of record, triggering agents at every step of the process.

This hub serves as the single point of entry for all intake requests, and triggers and orchestrates the end-to-end process to fulfill the request using the relevant agents and systems with human intervention where required. It preserves absolute business context within the Coupa system of record, triggering agents at every step of the process. Connecting Seamlessly with Navi Connect: To ensure spend intelligence is never siloed, Navi Connect serves as the connective tissue for the enterprise across third party agents and systems. It enables agent-to-agent communication and allows agents to perform complex actions—such as real-time ERP updates—across the broader system landscape*.

"To win in the agentic era, your ability to absorb change must match the speed of the technology," said Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa Chief Product and Technology Officer. "With Coupa Compose, we are empowering our customers to easily build, deploy, orchestrate and connect agentic AI through our core platform—no migrations, no new code, just instant AI agent activation grounded in our proprietary dataset that generates business outcomes others can't match."

An Agentic Fleet of Domain Experts that Assist, Advise, and Act

Across its entire platform, Coupa has deployed more than 20 specialized persona-based agents powered by evidence-based aggregated intelligence from Coupa's community data. Coupa's May product release features an expanded catalog, including agents for Sourcing Event Creation, Bid Comparison, Risk Sentinel, Sanctions Risk, Autonomous Opportunity Analysis, and Scenario Ranking. These agents automate complex workflows to deliver measurable gains, such as a 40% reduction in setup time and the ability to identify millions in hidden efficiencies.

Coupa Catalyst: Transforming the Digital Workforce with AI Transformation Services

Recognizing that the greatest barrier to AI is not vision, but activation, Coupa is also introducing Coupa Catalyst AI transformation services, designed to accelerate the promise and change management required to deploy a co-workforce of agents and humans that optimize process efficiency and productivity.

With Catalyst, Coupa provides forward-looking organizations expert design and resources to implement agentic AI, including Forward-Deployed Engineers (FDEs) and business solution architects and consultants that work side-by-side with customers to bridge the gap between product capability and AI value delivery. This ensures that organizations don't just adopt AI technology but also gain business outcomes through process and workforce optimization, quickly.

"Coupa Compose, together with our Catalyst AI workshops and transformation strategies, is a revelatory way to help all our customers accelerate strong business outcomes with agentic AI," said Lombardo. "Couple this with our leading AI-native platform that includes domain specific language models with Rossum, and strategic partnerships, and we're uniquely capable of helping customers realize tremendous business outcomes in their AI journeys."

To learn more about how to supercharge your agentic workforce transformation, visit www.coupa.com.

*Third-party integration, MCP, and A2A is expected to be available in September 2026

Additional Resources

Discover more about Coupa Compose.

Learn about Coupa's recent acquisition of Rossum.

Dive into the May product release through Coupa's product webinar series.

Sign up to see a live demo of Coupa's products.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Celebrating its 20 year anniversary, Coupa uses its trusted, community-generated, $10 trillion dataset to bring evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software