Coupa Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications

Coupa recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive time. Coupa's recent acquisition of Rossum was not considered in this evaluation as the evaluation was prior to the transaction. Coupa feels the integration has positioned its accounts payable and document intelligence offerings as the undisputed market leader.

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications. The company's current offering continues to drive immense value for customers across invoice and expense management, payments, working capital, and cash management, fueling market momentum that Coupa believes is unmatched in the industry.

As a fixed point-in-time snapshot, this Gartner report was completed prior to Coupa's acquisition of Rossum. While the two companies have partnered on a deep integration for over two years, the acquisition solidifies a new market reality. By uniting Coupa's community-driven AI with Rossum's powerful AI-based invoice ingestion and document mapping, we believe we have established a new standard for the industry. Coupa is proud of its Leader recognition and is building an autonomous future that moves beyond traditional benchmarks.

The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications evaluated 12 providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Coupa is recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"We think being named a Leader again by Gartner in AP is strong validation of the end-to-end capabilities of our platform and reinforces our ability to provide autonomous spend management from source to pay, " said Leagh Turner, chief executive officer of Coupa. "We believe that our fully integrated and unified platform, now combined with Rossum's AI capabilities and Coupa's massive scale and $10 trillion proprietary dataset, allows us to help finance teams move past simple, basic automation to intelligent orchestration to deliver true autonomous spend management. It delivers immediate business value, and ensures every single dollar committed, approved, and paid is working to build a more resilient and productive business."

"The world of AP is changing rapidly with the advent of agentic AI and the Coupa platform is at the forefront of connecting the AP function to the business applications, systems, and data that drive real transformational change for finance operations and teams,," said Salvatore Lombardo, chief product and technology officer at Coupa. "Coupa's strength lies in a unified, autonomous platform that provides buyers and suppliers alike with greater visibility, automation, and productivity. And now, with Coupa Compose powered by Tonkean, we offer intelligent enterprise orchestration that highly complements Rossum's intelligent document processing capabilities, offering customers a single stop for document-to-decision architecture that resolves complex GL coding rules automatically and eliminates the need for manual configuration."

ProPetro, a leading oilfield services company, digitized and streamlined its spend processes with Coupa. As a result, ProPetro reduced its AP workload by 60%, boosted e-invoicing from under 10% to 60%, and recovered $85K in invoice issues using Spend Guard.

"Before Coupa, everything was manual and we had no consistency," said Glen King, Procurement Manager at ProPetro. "Now procurement and sourcing follow the same playbook every time, and nothing slips through the cracks."

The Coupa platform unifies historically isolated processes into a single workflow, directly connecting procurement, finance, and supply chain teams along with their suppliers. This integrated architecture delivers:

Advanced document intelligence by pairing Rossum's proprietary Transactional Large Language Model (T-LLM) alongside Coupa's $10 trillion spend dataset. This integration creates an intelligent document-to-decision engine that processes invoices in 276 languages without templates and reduces standard processing times by 85 percent.

by pairing Rossum's proprietary Transactional Large Language Model (T-LLM) alongside Coupa's $10 trillion spend dataset. This integration creates an intelligent document-to-decision engine that processes invoices in 276 languages without templates and reduces standard processing times by 85 percent. Low-code workflow automation through Coupa Compose, which allows internal teams to build and manage custom workflows. This environment connects smart intake and orchestration to external enterprise systems through Navi Connect, reducing manual data entry and errors.

through Coupa Compose, which allows internal teams to build and manage custom workflows. This environment connects smart intake and orchestration to external enterprise systems through Navi Connect, reducing manual data entry and errors. Unified payment orchestration by connecting procurement, invoicing, and payments directly through Coupa Pay. This approach ensures that every committed, approved, and paid dollar moves through one intelligence-driven system, improving corporate working capital and supplier relationships.

To learn more about Coupa's Leader position and the company's recent acquisition of Rossum, read the latest insights here.

For a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications, click here.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications, by Miles Onafowora, David Condon, 18 June 2026.

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About Coupa Software

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Celebrating its 20 year anniversary, Coupa uses its trusted, community-generated, $10 trillion dataset to bring evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software