Coupa Releases FY26 Sustainability Report Outlining Progress in AI Governance and Climate Commitments

Report highlights sustainable business practices serving customers' sustainability, resilience, and compliance goals

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management celebrating 20 years of spend management innovation, today released its sixth annual Sustainability Report with a look at how its AI-native platform helps 11M+ buyers and suppliers build more sustainable, resilient operations.

"Twenty years ago, we asked our customers to trust us with their data. With their trust, we are building the future of agentic trade because we believe that insightful, data-driven spend management is one of the most powerful levers that companies have to create a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable world," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO.

Turning a $10 Trillion Dataset Into Customer Resilience

Coupa customers have realized over $320B in lifetime savings with Coupa AI that surfaces sustainability insights.

Kantar, a global data analytics and brand consulting firm, uses Coupa's Source-to-Pay suite to keep its 12.5% supplier diversity target on track while cutting costs.

Save the Children International tracks 4,000+ monthly transactions across 120 banking partners and 500 accounts, with 97%+ reconciled automatically.

Ecore International, a company that transforms end-of-life tires into rubber surfacing products, implemented Coupa to unify sourcing, supplier management, purchasing, and spend analysis for a single source of truth.

FY26: A Year of Continued Progress in AI, Climate, and Community

Obtained ISO 42001 AI certification and launched an AI Center of Excellence

Decreased Scope 3 carbon emissions intensity 42% from FY23

Finalized Climate Transition Plan and Climate Risk & Opportunity Analysis

Granted 15 U.S. patents, 25% co-invented by women

Supported local communities with employees volunteering 4,012 hours and donating across 848 nonprofits

"ISO 42001 compliance reinforces that we are developing our AI capabilities in the most ethical, transparent, and secure way, giving customers peace of mind to continue innovating with Coupa AI and deepening their agentic AI investments," said Mitch Jones, CISO.

Learn more about Sustainability at Coupa and download the Coupa FY26 Sustainability Report here.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Celebrating its 20 year anniversary, Coupa uses its trusted, community-generated, $10 trillion dataset to bring evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 11M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™.

Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software