Coupa's 2026 Benchmark Report Identifies AI-Driven Intake as Key to Greatest Financial Efficiencies

Report also identified downstream linkage with On-Contract Spend and Structured Spend, reducing requisition-to-order cycle and PO processing times

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management, today launched its 2026 Total Spend Management Benchmark Report. Built from more than $10 trillion of real spend from its global network, it gives procurement and finance leaders a data-backed view of where AI is actually reducing cost and driving growth across source-to-pay. The report offers a new view of how performance is realized across the source-to-pay process—including supplier risk and performance, and cash and liquidity management—plus an initial cascade-based analysis of how the top quartile of companies in the Coupa community are driving cost control and growth.

This year, a key finding shows that companies with no structured intake process see an expected manual invoice-handling rate of 47.7%. Structuring intake—vetting a buying need, selecting a compliant supplier, and raising an order before the invoice ever arrives—drives a significant reduction in manual review, with no diminishing returns at scale.

"Organizations looking for proven AI technology to impact margins can no longer rely on static snapshots," said Kevin Iaquinto, Coupa Chief Marketing Officer. "We found that structuring intake alone drives a 19.5-percentage-point drop in manual invoice review—and that upstream AI investments in sourcing and contracts compound value all the way downstream."

That downstream effect is the report's second major finding, and it explains why intake matters beyond accounts payable. For the first time, Coupa's Spend Lab tested how the report's 17 core KPIs move together and found that On-Contract Spend and Structured Spend rise and fall together almost in lockstep, month over month, within the same customer—the strongest relationship in the entire dataset. Intake, contracting, and downstream automation aren't separate wins; they're one cascade, and Coupa Navi™ agents can compound gains across that cascade rather than optimizing one step in isolation.

Compounding those gains requires seeing all the data together—and that's exactly the gap most CFOs already know they have: Coupa's recent survey of 600 CFOs, 42% cited siloed spend data across ERPs as a top challenge, even as 65% plan to lean on data-based sourcing insights to improve margins in 2026. A point solution bolted onto a fragmented stack can't surface a finding like intake's 3x predictive strength—only one platform sharing a single dataset across sourcing, contracts, procurement, invoicing, and payments can.

The 2026 Total Spend Management Benchmark Report is available now at coupa.com/annual-benchmark-report/.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Celebrating its 20-year anniversary, Coupa uses its trusted, community-generated $10 trillion+ dataset to bring evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to 11 million-plus buyers and suppliers on a unified platform, powering the #1 agentic trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software