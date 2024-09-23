Coupa Welcomes Salvatore Lombardo as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Inspiring technology leader and former SAP Ariba executive joins Coupa's powerhouse innovation team

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the margin multiplier company, today announced that Salvatore Lombardo has joined the company as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Lombardo will lead Coupa's innovation roadmap and be responsible for its vision, articulation, and execution. He will directly oversee the evolution and expansion of the product and development teams as the company continues to scale and grow its value to customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Salva to the Coupa Village and community. Salva comes to Coupa as one of the most admired, inspired, and thoughtful leaders in our industry today," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "Coupa was built upon this notion that we are all 'smarter together.' By combining Salva's expertise, insight, and leadership with our brilliantly passionate product and development teams, this creates an unstoppable force for innovation and a multiplier effect for our customers. Salva brings deep domain expertise and an unwavering commitment to customer success and product excellence. His empathetic leadership style and contagious enthusiasm and energy will be vital to Coupa's innovation agenda as we seek to double the size of the company in the next few years and grow our market share in the direct spend space."

"Coupa is well recognized and highly regarded as the most advanced total spend management platform, with an ultramodern user interface, with the most cutting-edge technologies, the best spend data, the best AI, and the best community. Even better, it's backed by one of the most remarkable AI-driven innovation teams I've seen; one that is deeply committed to collaborating with customers to ensure their success. I'm truly honored and humbled to join this team. We're going to continue to consistently invest in co-innovation with our community to far outpace any competition, unlock even greater customer value, and build stronger bonds and communities together," said Salvatore Lombardo.

In Lombardo's previous role at SAP Ariba, he was responsible for leading its global product and technology teams, including roadmap, engineering, and delivery. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Head of SAP S/4HANA Source to Pay & Order to Cash. Lombardo was instrumental in leading the development organization through SAP's largest shift from on-premise to cloud, he harmonized and built SAPs spend portfolio, and deployed the innovation roadmap at scale.

Over two decades at SAP, he held various product and development management roles across procurement, suppliers, logistics, warehouse, customer management, and custom projects. Lombardo holds a masters degree in business informatics and administration from the University of Mannheim.

About Coupa

