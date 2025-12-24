Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG): Johnson Fistel Investigates Data Breach Disclosures Following Multiple Stock Drops

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to investors.

What if I Purchased Coupang Securities?

If you purchased Coupang securities and suffered losses, you may be eligible to participate in Johnson Fistel's investigation.

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/coupang-cpng/

For more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On November 29, 2025, Coupang disclosed that the personal information of approximately 33.7 million customer accounts had been compromised in a cybersecurity incident. Following this disclosure, Coupang's stock price declined by $1.51 per share, or approximately 5.36%, falling from $28.16 per share on November 28, 2025, to $26.65 per share on December 1, 2025.

On December 10, 2025, The New York Times published an article entitled "C.E.O. Resigns in Fallout Over Massive South Korean Data Breach," reporting that the head of Coupang's South Korean unit resigned amid intensifying fallout from the breach affecting nearly 34 million users. On this news, Coupang's stock price declined an additional $0.87 per share, or approximately 3.23%, falling from $26.93 per share on December 9, 2025, to $26.06 per share on December 10, 2025.

