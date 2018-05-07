Coupang launches "CouRantee" for products that customers can trust

To qualify for the CouRantee label, items must be delivered for free or eligible for the minimum order of KRW 9,800 for free delivery. Customers can trust CouRantee-marked products because they are carried by highly-rated sellers recognized by Coupang. Through CouRantee, customers can also buy products they can trust at competitive prices. Customers can also effortlessly search CouRantee products using the badge and the filter.

CouRantee also has a compensation feature. If a customer purchases any CouRantee item and later sees the same item offered at a lower price (including delivery charge) elsewhere online, Coupang will refund the price difference. Customers who wish to be compensated can apply via Coupang's mobile app within seven days after purchase. Each customer can be refunded in Coupang Cash up to three times a month and a combined total of KRW 50,000 per month.

Dan Rawson, Coupang's Vice President of Marketplace said, "CouRantee allows customers to buy marketplace items with confidence -- only sellers who consistently deliver on time and offer free shipping are eligible and if you find a better price within a week of your purchase, simply let us know and we'll refund you the difference."

About Coupang:

Coupang is one of the largest and fastest growing e-commerce platforms on the planet. Our mission is to create a world in which customers ask "How did I ever live without Coupang?" We are looking for passionate builders to help us get there. Powered by world-class technology and operations, we have set out to transform the end-to-end customer experience - from revolutionizing last-mile delivery to rethinking how customers search and discover on a truly mobile-first platform. We have been named one of the "50 Smartest Companies in the World" by MIT Technology Review and "30 Global Game Changers" by Forbes.

Coupang is a global company with offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

For more information regarding Coupang, visit www.coupang-usa.com

