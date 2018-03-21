Coupang Opens New Stores Selling Baby Outing Items This Spring

Offered at affordable prices are around 15,000 baby outing items from 550 brands, including domestic and international household names and overseas premium brands with limited access in South Korea (e.g. Stokke, Britax, Ergobaby, etc.)

Customers can also join the opening promotion (~ April 1) offering instant discounts of up to 10% off their purchase of Rocket Delivery products.

The strollers/wagons store is the largest single category store in South Korea, offering over 8,800 items at low prices. Customers can easily find what they want as the products are grouped by category (deluxe, sub-brand, lightweight, twin strollers, stroller accessories, etc.) and brand (Stokke, Cybex, Inglesina, Fedora, Quinny, etc.)

The car seat store has items categorized by growth and age levels, including basket types, infant & toddlers, toddlers & preschoolers, and booster seats. Available at low prices, the store also carries various accessories (e.g., sun shades, neck cushions, rearview mirrors, etc.) Customers can also select from popular brands from South Korea and overseas (e.g., Britax, Joie, Daiichi, Maxi-Cosi, Seec, etc.)

At the baby carrier store, customers can find an assortment of nearly 3,000 items, including new releases, from familiar brands like Ergobaby, Todbi, Babybjorn, Bebenuvo, i-Angel and Forb.

Flagship items include Stokke's Xplory (black) featuring a modern and simple design, Fedora's C5 Plus Junior Car Seat offering both safety and convenience at a reasonable price and Ergobaby's Four-Poisition 360 Carrier Wrap for infants and up to 36-month old babies.

Coupang's head of Consumables Patxi Pierre Gueracague said, "Customers can fully compare prices, functions and designs of the products as the new stores carry both popular and premium brands. It's a good opportunity to shop essential spring outing items at low prices."

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest and fastest growing e-commerce platforms on the planet. Our mission is to create a world in which customers ask "How did I ever live without Coupang?" We are looking for passionate builders to help us get there. Powered by world-class technology and operations, we have set out to transform the end-to-end customer experience - from revolutionizing last-mile delivery to rethinking how customers search and discover on a truly mobile-first platform. We have been named one of the "50 Smartest Companies in the World" by MIT Technology Review and "30 Global Game Changers" by Forbes. Coupang is a global company with offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

For more information regarding Coupang, visit www.coupang-usa.com

Related Links:

Coupang - http://www.coupang.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupang-opens-new-stores-selling-baby-outing-items-this-spring-300617291.html

SOURCE Coupang

Related Links

http://www.coupang-usa.com

http://www.coupang.com

