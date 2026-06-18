Coupa's Agentic Momentum Fuels Results in Q1 FY27

Organic agentic innovations coupled with strategic acquisitions of AI leaders Rossum and Tonkean creates unparalleled, unified capabilities to drive autonomous spend management

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management, announced strong Q1 business performance, fueled by agentic innovation adoption and accelerated by its acquisitions of Rossum and Tonkean. Capitalizing on a record-breaking Q4, Coupa accelerated its innovations in Q1 and added key acquisitions that unify its platform data layer, buyer and supplier workflows, with intake and orchestration. The company introduced Coupa Compose—the company's framework for agentic procurement.

Compose brings together three components: Navi Agent Studio, which provides a workspace for building and managing agents, Intake and Orchestration (powered by Tonkean) which connects user intent with automated execution and Navi Connect, which extends workflows into external systems and partner ecosystems.

"The future of agentic trade is not individual assistants operating independently, but rather, as orchestrated systems of intelligence capable of supporting larger business processes. Compose is Coupa's answer to that agentic future," said Leagh Turner, CEO of Coupa. "One of the biggest barriers to AI adoption is integration debt. By unifying enterprise-wide agentic AI into a single, unified architecture, Coupa is uniquely capable of taking that debt off our customers' plates by providing a single solution for all of their spend management needs. And we are helping them drive real AI value faster through Catalyst, a transformational services offering delivered by forward-deployed engineers that rapidly prototypes how organizations can move from AI potential to operational reality."

With Coupa's end-to-end platform today, organizations save an average of $30 million to $40 million per billion dollars in managed spend. Over the past 20 years, Coupa's platform has delivered customers more than $320B in savings. Now, with agentic AI orchestrated across the enterprise, Coupa expects organizations to potentially double those outcomes, likely achieving $60 million to $80 million in savings per billion of spend.

During the first quarter, over $500B in total spend flowed through the platform, expanding Coupa's proprietary, community-generated dataset to a massive $10 trillion in transaction data. Collectively, its autonomous spend management platform generated $16 billion in cumulative lifetime savings for the Coupa community in Q1 alone.

Q1 FY27 Performance Highlights

Coupa's growth in Q1 underscores its strength in delivering transformational business value through autonomous spend and accelerating adoption of agentic AI.

45+ new customer logos added in Q1, including KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc., United Auto Workers, ROHM CO., LTD, ThermoSafe Technologies Inc. and Innovaccer.

240+ organizations renewed or expanded in Q1, including Hermès, Thumbtack, SentinelOne, Crunchyroll, Galderma SA, Zurich Insurance Group, Chubb, UserTesting, CarMax, Nature's Bakery, MongoDB, and World Vision Canada.

Coupa announced that more than 20 persona-based Navi™ AI agents are now generally available (GA), with 65 agents expected to be available by January 2027, designed to automate complex processes, save time and money, and free teams to focus on strategic growth.

Over 350+ customers have Navi AI agents in production including Synchrony. Organizations are seeing strong results with Navi—such as an up to 50% reduction in requisition cycle times with the Request Creation Agent or up to 40% reduction in sourcing cycle times with the Sourcing Optimization Agent—which has propelled adoption quarter over quarter.

Jeff Collier, joined as Chief Revenue Officer, positioning the company for its next phase of market leadership, to capitalize on strong market demand and scale the global sales, customer success, and partner organizations to capture a massive total addressable market.

New Coupa research exposed a massive AI implementation gap—with 85% of CFOs prioritizing AI but 92% fearing execution failure—while a separate direct spend study revealed that supply disruptions cost organizations an average of $16 million every year.

Coupa continued to deepen strategic alignment and co-innovation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver secure, scalable, and cloud-native AI capabilities to global enterprises.

Coupa advanced its commitment to sustainability during Earth Month initiatives, with employees contributing 948 volunteer hours, planting 1,000 trees, and participating in global environmental projects. At Inspire 2026, attendees rallied to support charitable initiatives benefiting Blood Cancer United and Save the Children.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Celebrating its 20 year anniversary, Coupa uses its trusted, community-generated, $10 trillion dataset to bring evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 11M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 agentic trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software