Couple discusses impact hearing loss had on relationship

For Brenda and Brad D., hearing loss was part of their relationship since the day they met. Brad knew Brenda had a hard time hearing, but he thought it was his soft-spoken voice. He assumed she would ask him to repeat himself, but then he noticed she was reading his lips.

When Brenda and Brad were part of a group conversation, people would talk and look at Brad more and isolate Brenda. Having to tell or remind others that she was hard of hearing or deaf was a fear of Brenda's that she had to relive daily.

As Brenda's hearing loss progressed over the years, the phone became another pain point for her. Even with the use of strong hearing aids, being able to understand Brad and others on the phone was a challenge. The phone also became frustrating for Brad; he wanted Brenda to hear him the first time and not repeat things 10 times. Brenda's gradual hearing loss made it tough to connect with her spouse and family, putting a strain on her relationships.

Brenda and Brad are not big fans of change. When something is new for Brenda, it is hard for her to take that next step. However, determined to regain her hearing when her hearing aids were no longer providing enough benefit, Brenda decided to look into a different solution, a cochlear implant.

A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted medical device that replaces the function of the inner ear (cochlea) and is designed to mimic natural hearing. Cochlear implants help those with moderate to profound hearing loss in both ears who are not receiving enough benefit when using hearing aids—when it sounds like listening to a loud, badly tuned radio and the words are not clear anymore.

After Brenda, now 61, received her cochlear implant, not only did she get to experience little sounds again like turn signals, coffee pot timers, the sizzling sounds of cooking and the tick-tock of the clock, she was able to rekindle her relationships with Brad and her daughters. In the video, Brad asks Brenda, "If you could go back and talk to yourself when you were younger, what would you do differently?" Without hesitation, Brenda says, "I probably would have done an implant sooner."

