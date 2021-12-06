Couple Launches Company to Increase Access to Capital for Small Businesses

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcel and Sabrina Jean are providing small businesses the opportunity to fund their ventures without a bank and with minimal hassle through their widely successful company FundMore Capital.

FundMore Capital

Founded in 2020, FundMore Capital seeks funding for small businesses or startups across a myriad of industries that failed to secure financing from traditional lending institutions. The dynamic duo, whom themselves received financial injections from sources apart from banks, recognized the significant struggles faced by fellow burgeoning entrepreneurs and took the leap to fill the need.

Marcel Jean stated: "Our purpose in creating our company is to assist small businesses borrowers underserved by traditional lending institutions. It is our mission to connect business owners seeking capital with established lenders willing to provide it."

FundMore Capital offers a suite of services that can benefit entrepreneurs despite the level of their businesses. Whether it's startup funding, working capital, or a business line of credit, FundMore has a product for almost any business.

Serving both the United States and Canada, FundMore knows firsthand the difficulties associated with small businesses accessing necessary capital to kick start or float their companies. With startup entrepreneurs being deemed as a major liability due to default risk for loans being higher for small businesses, accessing capital can prove almost impossible. Armed with their success after facing rejection and getting capital alternatively, Marcel and Sabrina created a space to connect small business borrowers with enthusiastic lenders.

With their unique approach because of their many service offerings, and significantly less red tape and less onus being placed on how good a customer's credit is, FundMore has garnered a reputation for being the first choice of many startups.

As the world continues to grapple with the global pandemic, with thousands of small businesses in North America having to close temporarily and even more permanently shuttering their doors, FundMore is a welcome ray of hope for many businesses.

Prospective borrowers who meet the requirements of a minimum of six months in business, minimum of $10,000 in monthly revenues, operate in the United States or Canada and hold a minimum credit score of 650 can receive cash injection from a minimum of $5,000 to a maximum of $2 Million in as little as 7 days.

FundMore Capital's track record boasts partnering with multiple lenders, serving over 500 industries across various sectors, and providing assistance to over 1,000 small businesses in acquiring a whopping total of over $200 million.

So, whether it's payroll, vertically scaling, just starting, or you're battling the clutches of Covid-19, one guarantee is that the dream team behind FundMore Capital has an expertly crafted funding solution that is right for you, your business and your future.

