Couple Used Honeymoon Funds for Immigration Fees, Now Honeyfund Is Sending Them on Free Honeymoon to Napa Valley

The registry that makes honeymoons happen is teaming up with Alila Napa Valley to make this deserving couple's dreams a reality

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, Honeyfund , the free gift registry that makes dream honeymoons happen for all couples, played a vital role in Ahmad Maksoud and Josef Perou's happily-ever-after. In lieu of a traditional wedding registry, the couple leveraged Honeyfund's platform to fund Perou's immigration and relocation fees, as covered in The New York Times last year. Today, the couple is married and Perou's immigration fees are covered, but a honeymoon was still out of reach.

That is, until Honeyfund stepped in to ensure the couple got the honeymoon of their dreams.

"After a long-distance relationship during COVID, the couple had been through their fair share of hardships when we came across their immigration fee registry," said CEO and Co-Founder of Honeyfund Sara Margulis. "We were proud to be a part of their love story and offer a platform for family and friends to fund a green card for Josef, but we just couldn't accept that their honeymoon wasn't happening. We're so grateful Alila Napa Valley wanted to work with us to make their dream honeymoon happen."

According to recent Honeyfund data, couples who take a honeymoon are more likely to experience a happier marriage than couples who do not. However, many couples are at risk for not taking a honeymoon based on race, location, sexual orientation, income and more. As part of the LGBTQIA+ community, Perou and Maskoud's story demonstrates these findings. This is just one reason why Honeyfund wanted to ensure the couple could honeymoon and nurture their relationship in a place like Alila Napa Valley, where quality time together is prioritized.

"Even when travel was finally permitted [during the pandemic], we faced bureaucratic hurdle after hurdle. With all we've been through, Honeyfund has been such a bright spot," Maksoud and Perou reminisced. "Honeyfund has allowed us to celebrate our marriage like we never thought we could. We're so grateful and so excited about our trip!"

Alila Napa Valley resort and spa is a respite for honeymooners to relax and connect among picturesque vineyards. Nestled against one of St. Helena's oldest cabernet vineyards, resort guests experience privacy and breathtaking views while being within walking distance to downtown St. Helena's main street, famous for several of the best wine tasting rooms and shopping in the valley. Couples can spark creativity and connection by enjoying one of Alila's many on-site immersive experiences, such as in-room private astrology readings, mixology and culinary classes, replenishing spa treatments and more.

"We take immense pride in being an inclusive and welcoming destination for all couples celebrating their love," said General Manager at Alila Napa Valley Heidi Miersemann. "Our team members believe that a honeymoon should be a cherished and magical experience. Ahmad and Josef's love story is truly inspiring and we are honored to be their dream honeymoon destination."

For more information on Honeyfund, please visit honeyfund.com . Please reach out to [email protected] to follow Perou and Maksoud's journey, receive imagery from their honeymoon or be connected to the couple directly for commentary. For more information on enjoying an Alila Napa Valley getaway, please visit alilahotels.com/napa-valley .

About Honeyfund

As the most trusted honeymoon and cash gift registry service since 2006, Honeyfund makes your dream honeymoon happen and powers your happily-ever-after with the help of friends and family. More than 1 million couples have created Honeyfund registries and nearly $1 billion has been gifted over the past 15+ years. The company's new wedding websites offer couples a page that will grow with them throughout their life together.

