Couples Resorts Debuts New Travel Agent Incentives

From our founding, travel agents have been a fundamental part of our success," said Dean Sullivan, vice president of sales and marketing for Couples Resorts, Jamaica, "and it is important that we express our continued commitment to travel professionals both through words and actions."

These latest developments are just part of Couples Resorts' long-standing, industry-leading travel agent incentive and support program. As a Couples Resorts Preferred Travel Agent, additional incentives include a channel agnostic $10 per night for every night booked and one free night's stay to the travel agent for every seven nights booked.

In recent months, Couples Resorts has also added to their roster of North American sales representatives who are trained and skilled to assist individual travel professionals with arrangements, collateral support and client care. "Seems daily there is another headline about the latest and greatest technology, supposed seismic shifts in how consumers plan their travel…but for our product it is the seasoned travel professional that continues to drive our success and we strive to always strengthen that partnership," said Sullivan.

Couples Resorts, Jamaica boasts one of the highest levels of repeat guests in the Caribbean and focuses solely on authenticity with each of the four luxury, couples only, resorts having a unique identity and true Jamaican infusion. "On any given day, more than 30 percent of our guests are repeat guests that came once on vacation and return for a lifetime," added Sullivan "and this unique appeal is often recognized by our travel agent partners because we can deliver a product that will guarantee long-term repeat client business."

About Couples Resorts, Jamaica

Couples Resorts is Jamaican family-owned and operated and features four couples-only, all-inclusive luxury resorts: Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci, Couples Swept Away and Couples Negril. Each unique property is as luxurious as it is authentic. By intertwining local Caribbean culture, spectacular natural settings and first-rate amenities, Couples Resorts achieves an undeniably successful combination. Embracing a casual yet chic style infused with pure Jamaican island, each one offers a genuine, intimate and truly memorable experience for couples. Abraham Issa, often referred to as the father of Jamaican tourism, built Jamaica's first resort in 1949 and pioneered the Caribbean's all-inclusive concept in 1977. Each Couples Resort features a unique brand of bare-foot elegance, unsurpassed service, Jamaican farm-to-table cuisine and awe-inspiring natural beauty while staying true to their Jamaican roots and decor.

