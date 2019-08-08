Couples Resorts Jamaica Offers New CBD Oil Massage

"Couples Resorts is elevating the art of relaxation with our new CBD oil massages," said Abe Issa, Couples Resorts Chief Operating Officer. "Including a CBD oil massage as part of our exceptional spa treatments is a natural guest experience enhancement that few others can offer. Plus, guests will feel relaxed and rejuvenated long after they leave our tropical paradise," he added.

Named Best Caribbean Hotel Spa by Travel + Leisure, Couples' Spas expertly fuse locally-sourced ingredients with relaxing treatments like the pimento oil wrap, designed as a healing, hydrating, and delightfully aromatic experience; and, the honey almond scrub resulting in refreshingly exfoliated and soft skin. The oil used in the pimento oil wrap is derived from the berries of the pimento tree, a tree indigenous to the Caribbean islands also known as allspice.

Couples Resorts is credited with creating the first all-inclusive spa experience in the Caribbean at its Couples Tower Isle Oasis Spa Villas. There, guests enjoy unlimited spa treatments with special spa access and stylish villa accommodations. CBD oil massages are available at all Couples Resorts spas by reservation for an added fee.

About Couples Resorts

Couples Resorts, headquartered in Montego Bay, Jamaica, owns and operates four properties in Jamaica -- Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci, Couples Swept Away and Couples Negril. Pioneered by the legendary Abe Issa, "the father of Jamaican tourism," each Couples Resort is an unsurpassed model of the all-inclusive resorts concept, boldly designed with local inspiration to create a harmonic sense of nature and authentic Caribbean spirit. Visit www.couples.com for more information.

Contact:

Wendy Coen

(786) 303-1746

wendy@coenandcompany.com

SOURCE Couples Resorts

Related Links

http://www.couples.com

