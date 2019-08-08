Couples Resorts Jamaica Offers New CBD Oil Massage
MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Couples Resorts Jamaica announced a new CBD oil massage available at its award-winning spas located at each of its four luxury all-inclusive properties in Ocho Rios and Negril, Jamaica. The announcement was made today in conjunction with #NationalCBDDay, a day recognizing the wellness benefits of CBD, or cannabidiol, widely regarded as a natural pain and stress relieving compound.
Couples' CBD oil massage begins with the placement of oral drops under the tongue, followed by a Swedish-style or deep tissue massage using an oil exclusively blended for Couples Resorts. The oil blends Jamaican CBD and cold pressed coconut oil, as well as essential oils tailored to guests' wishes. Treatments are available for 25-, 55- or 85-minute sessions.
"Couples Resorts is elevating the art of relaxation with our new CBD oil massages," said Abe Issa, Couples Resorts Chief Operating Officer. "Including a CBD oil massage as part of our exceptional spa treatments is a natural guest experience enhancement that few others can offer. Plus, guests will feel relaxed and rejuvenated long after they leave our tropical paradise," he added.
Named Best Caribbean Hotel Spa by Travel + Leisure, Couples' Spas expertly fuse locally-sourced ingredients with relaxing treatments like the pimento oil wrap, designed as a healing, hydrating, and delightfully aromatic experience; and, the honey almond scrub resulting in refreshingly exfoliated and soft skin. The oil used in the pimento oil wrap is derived from the berries of the pimento tree, a tree indigenous to the Caribbean islands also known as allspice.
Couples Resorts is credited with creating the first all-inclusive spa experience in the Caribbean at its Couples Tower Isle Oasis Spa Villas. There, guests enjoy unlimited spa treatments with special spa access and stylish villa accommodations. CBD oil massages are available at all Couples Resorts spas by reservation for an added fee.
About Couples Resorts
Couples Resorts, headquartered in Montego Bay, Jamaica, owns and operates four properties in Jamaica -- Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci, Couples Swept Away and Couples Negril. Pioneered by the legendary Abe Issa, "the father of Jamaican tourism," each Couples Resort is an unsurpassed model of the all-inclusive resorts concept, boldly designed with local inspiration to create a harmonic sense of nature and authentic Caribbean spirit. Visit www.couples.com for more information.
