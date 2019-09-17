Couples Resorts Jamaica Receives Four Golden Apple Awards

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Couples Resorts Jamaica received four Golden Apple Awards at Apple Vacations' Golden Apple Gala held in Chicago September 9. Each of the brand's four luxury all-inclusive resorts including Couples Sans Souci, Couples Tower Isle, Couples Negril, and Couples Swept Away were recognized for offering an exceptional standard of quality, service and value.

The Golden Apple Award is a true people's choice award recognizing outstanding hotels and is based on post-vacation satisfaction questionnaires completed by Apple Vacations clients. Couples Tower Isle is the only resort to receive a Golden Apple Award each year since the award's inception in 1990.

"We sincerely thank Apple Vacations and our passionately loyal guests for this honor," said Abe Issa, Chief Operating Officer of Couples Resorts. "We especially thank the many travel agents who trust Couples with facilitating the fine details to bring dream vacations, destination weddings and romantic getaways to life for their clients," added Issa.

Couples Resorts offers one of Jamaica's most luxurious all-inclusive vacation experiences in Ocho Rios and Negril, Jamaica. Each couples-only resort offers 24-hour Jamaican farm-to-table dining, luxury accommodations, unlimited premium brand drinks, in-room dining, nightly entertainment, unlimited PADI-certified scuba diving and reef snorkeling excursions, water sports, tennis, golf and more.

For more information, visit www.couples.com, call 1-800-COUPLES or contact your travel agent.

About Couples Resorts Jamaica

Couples Resorts, headquartered in Montego Bay, Jamaica, owns and operates four properties in Jamaica -- Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci, Couples Swept Away and Couples Negril. Pioneered by the legendary Abe Issa, "the father of Jamaican tourism," each Couples Resort is an unsurpassed model of the all-inclusive resorts concept, boldly designed with local inspiration to create a harmonic sense of nature and authentic Caribbean spirit. For more than 35 years, Couples has delighted guests and refined the Caribbean all-inclusive resort experience by providing unparalleled service, exceptional dining experiences and exclusive added value inclusions. For further information please visit couples.com. Follow Couples Resorts Jamaica on Instagram, facebook, and Twitter.

