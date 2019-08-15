Couples Sans Souci Renovations Slated For Summer 2020

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Couples Resorts Jamaica announced plans to renovate its Couples Sans Souci luxury all-inclusive property located in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The $7 million project will begin May 1, 2020 and is scheduled for completion in late October. The property will close completely on May 1 and partially reopen July 1.

The renovations will include: 78 suites and Hibiscus Cottage, Balloon Bar Terrace, reconfiguration of the Band Gazebo, Balloon Bar, Casanova Restaurant and kitchen, Bella Vista Restaurant, relocation of tennis courts near Sunset Beach and lobby updates.

Couples Sans Souci has 150 luxury suites, two beaches and luxe oceanside amenities in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

"Making improvements at Couples Sans Souci is part of our overall approach to refine our guest experience continuously," said Abe Issa, Chief Operating Officer. "Creatively reinventing spaces and adding new elements of luxury infused with local inspiration is what makes our properties shine," he added.

Couples Sans Souci most recently renovated 72 suites and its Palazzina restaurant and kitchen in 2015. Guests with confirmed reservations during this renovation period will be contacted by Couples' reservations management team to facilitate alternate arrangements.

Couples Sans Souci is situated on 35 acres of picturesque cliff-side bluffs overlooking the Caribbean. Its unique location features winding stone walkways, hidden grottos, lush tropical foliage and natural mineral springs that have attracted travelers drawn to their therapeutic properties since the 1700s. For more information, call 1-800-COUPLES or your travel agent.

About Couples Resorts Jamaica

Couples Resorts, headquartered in Montego Bay, Jamaica, owns and operates four properties in Jamaica -- Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci, Couples Swept Away and Couples Negril. Pioneered by the legendary Abe Issa, "the father of Jamaican tourism," each Couples Resort is an unsurpassed model of the all-inclusive resorts concept, boldly designed with local inspiration to create a harmonic sense of nature and authentic Caribbean spirit. For more than 35 years, Couples has delighted guests and refined the Caribbean all-inclusive resort experience by providing unparalleled service, exceptional dining experiences and exclusive added value inclusions. For further information please visit couples.com. Follow Couples Resorts Jamaica on Instagram, facebook, and Twitter.

Contact:

Wendy Coen

(786) 303-1746

wendy@coenandcompany.com

SOURCE Couples Resorts

