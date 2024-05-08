Couplings Market, 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global couplings market size is estimated to grow by USD 246.16 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 2.09% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Couplings Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Product (Elastomeric couplings, Metallic couplings, Mechanical couplings, and Others) and Application (Power generation, Metal and mining, Papermaking, Automotive, and Others) Key Companies Covered AB SKF, Chr. Mayr GmbH Co. KG, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DieQua Corp., KTR Systems GmbH, Genuine Parts Co., Haudenschild Holding AG, Industrial Clutch Parts Ltd., KBK Antriebstechnik GmbH, MECVEL Srl, Michelin Group, R W Antriebselemente GmbH, Ramsey Products Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., RINGSPANN GmbH, SCHMIDT-KUPPLUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings, The Timken Co., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., and Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America North America

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 58%. to the growth of the global market. The Couplings Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. Analysts from Technavio have outlined key regional trends, drivers, and challenges influencing the market. The growth in APAC can be attributed to the increasing urban population and disposable income, fostering market expansion.

Moreover, APAC stands out as the world's largest automotive market, with countries like China , India , and Japan serving as major automobile manufacturers. These nations play pivotal roles in producing automotive drivetrains, transmission systems, and suspension systems, thus fueling demand in the sector. Additionally, the burgeoning production and sales of vehicles in APAC are further bolstering sectoral demand.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Elastomeric couplings

1.2 Metallic couplings

1.3 Mechanical couplings

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Power generation

2.2 Metal and mining

2.3 Papermaking

2.4 Automotive

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The elastomeric couplings market is set to experience significant growth, mainly driven by the elastomeric segment. These products, including shear and compression types, feature materials like urethane or rubber, known for their elastic properties. They excel in reducing vibration transferred to the driven shaft, absorbing shocks effectively. With a valuation of USD 961.28 million in 2017, the segment continued its upward trajectory till 2021.

Shear elastomeric variants, favored for their ability to handle substantial misalignments while minimizing vibrations and shocks, outshine compression elastomeric products. Applications span various industries, including compressors, fans, blowers, pumps (municipal, irrigation, centrifugal), gearboxes, plastic extruding machines, crushers, and general power transmission drives. As industries seek efficient solutions for large shaft misalignments, the demand for elastomeric couplings is poised for continued expansion, driving market growth.

Research Analysis

In the industrial couplings market, the automotive sector plays a significant role in driving growth. The rotation mechanism of these couplings is crucial for productivity in various applications, including automation adoption. Market trends indicate a shift towards contactless operation, which is gaining popularity due to its benefits in terms of efficiency and reliability.

The rise of electric vehicles is also fueling demand for industrial couplings, as they are essential components in the powertrain and charging systems of these vehicles. The market overview reflects a competitive landscape with key players focusing on innovation and technological advancements to meet evolving customer needs.

Market Overview

The Couplings Market encompasses a significant segment of the engineering industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various types of couplings. These components are essential for connecting different parts of machinery and systems, ensuring their efficient operation. The product range includes Smart Manifolds, Manifolds, and Practices, catering to the needs of various industries.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for productivity and efficiency in manufacturing processes. Key trends include the adoption of advanced materials and technologies, such as KTR Synthetic Seals and Siemens Simatic S7-1500 Programmable Logic Controllers. The market is projected to grow, with 5G and Renault being potential game-changers.

