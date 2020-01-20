CouponBirds Improved User Experience With AMP and Faster PageSpeed

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CouponBirds released mobile accelerated pages and optimized sitewide page loading speed at the end of 2019. The mobile page speed score has reached 96/100 and the PC web page score has reached 100/100 after all the optimization efforts.

CouponBirds has always put better user experience at the top priority. The team spent most of the year of 2019 to improve the immediacy and accuracy of the coupons offered on CouponBirds.com, making sure that every user clicking on CouponBirds can find the coupon they need and help them save more. During the last two months of 2019, CouponBirds seized the time to optimize the web loading speed especially the mobile webpage speed.

Google Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) is a Google-backed web component framework to easily create user-first stories. It's designed to let publishers create web pages that load quickly on mobile phones. Since more than 50% of CouponBirds users are using mobile browsers, CouponBirds believes it would be beneficial for mobile users to see and find results faster if AMP was adopted on CouponBirds. After a period of research and study, CouponBirds released AMP in December 2019.

AMP increased the page speed a lot. But the content and style can be shown with AMP are limited. Apart from the AMP project, CouponBirds also take efforts to optimize the page speed from many other ways. After carefully reviewing the coding history, CouponBirds engineers spent time rewriting and deleted those redundant codes to clean and organize the unnecessary JavaScript, lightening the burden for browsers to crawl and index. Replacing big third-party resources mark with proper pictures and other resources. Before that, the team reviewed and cleaned a large amount of coupon data right after the Cyber Monday week. When this series of work finished, the average loading speed of CouponBirds page was improved to 96.

CouponBirds is seeing a strong increase in the number of daily unique visitors after the shopping season and the traffic keeps stable at the beginning of the new year . The CouponBirds customer satisfaction rate also keeps at a high level with tons of effort from the engineering and operation teams. Hard work always pays off. CouponBirds will keep doing the best to serve online shoppers in new and effective ways.

SOURCE CouponBirds