CouponBirds Releases Black Friday Statistics for 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the study of approximately 400,000 shopping visitors, CouponBirds releases Black Friday shopping statistics for 2020. The study includes user shopping device change, shopping time and country analysis, Black Friday best-selling products, and Black Friday under COVID-19.

User Devices Change

According to CouponBirds study, smartphones continue to account for an increasing proportion of online sales from 2017 to 2020, with mobile device coverage increasing to 49.25% from 23.17% in 2017. Smartphones can help shoppers search coupons, compare prices, and purchase products more easily.

Shopping Time & Country

Some early deals were available before the holiday. Merchants tend to begin a week or two before Black Friday arrives. Most of the official sales start on Black Friday, usually at midnight. A handful of stores detail exact start times, while others just give a planned day.

CouponBirds study shows that the peak shopping hour was actually at 10:00 am Eastern on Black Friday. And we also find out that customers mainly come from the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Each accounts for 52.10%, 19.80%, 7.30% and 2.30% respectively.

Black Friday Best-Selling Products & Stores

CouponBirds data analysis team noticed that its overall Black Friday orders increased by 22.78%, compared to 2019. We picked up the top 10 best-selling products and stores based on CouponBirds shoppers during Black Friday. Electronics and smart home appliances are the final winners.

Top 10 Hot Products Top 10 Hot Store Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display Amazon Samsung Evo Select microSD Card Wish Eufy Robovac Max 11S Robot Vacuum AliExpress Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Headphones Walmart Osmo Coding eBay Fire TV Best Buy New Apple iPhone 12 Steam Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker Nike Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush Fashion Nova OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker Apple

Black Friday Under COVID-19

The coronavirus kept more people inside during Black Friday. The majority of shoppers did not line up outside discount chains and electronics retailers over the holiday in the face of rising coronavirus cases and warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid large groups. Instead, most consumers said they shopped "all online" or "more online", "much more online" this year.

Another major change from previous years was spreading sales across the month instead of packing them into one day. The COVID-19 presents a new opportunity for certain product categories that may not have previously had much of a Black Friday eCommerce presence such as DIY, household appliances, and fitness equipment.

"No matter how the environment changes, CouponBirds will never forget its original intention, that is to help more people save," said Sherry Zhao, marketing director of CouponBirds. "With 2020 Christmas fast approaching, our coupon specialists are working hard to verify Christmas coupons in real-time to guarantee a better shopping experience."

