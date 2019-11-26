CouponFollow Launches Cently Rewards, A Social Cashback Shopping Program

As of today, shoppers who use Cently can now earn up to 40% cash back automatically, often in combination with coupon discounts, on qualifying online purchases from hundreds of top retailers like Macy's, Walmart, Gap and more.

In addition, members are rewarded for inviting their friends and family to shop and save using Cently. Members earn a 10% match of all cashback earnings from direct referrals (friends) and secondary referrals (friends of friends) during the first year of their membership.

"With the Cently Rewards program, shoppers can not only earn cashback as they shop, but also earn whenever their referred friends, followers, or family members save money with Cently. This is in addition to the automated coupon savings that Cently is already known for, making it an essential tool for this Black Friday and throughout the holiday season," stated CouponFollow founder, Marc Mezzacca.

Cently cashback rates vary by retailer, and are negotiated on a daily basis. On average, users can expect between 3% to 5% cashback, but as high as 40% back on some categories, like software tools. And when coupons are available the average shopper also saves about 20% off on their cart instantly at checkout.

"Cently users already save about $27.50 on average when coupon discounts are available, and these savings are applied in a matter of seconds with a single click. Adding cash back ensures members are stretching their savings even further," stated Mezzacca.

Cently competes with the WikiBuy and Honey browser extensions, but offers additional perks like its unique social referral program. Also, Cently Rewards members can expect cash payments to happen automatically via PayPal each month - unlike some competitors, which restrict payouts to gift cards or require members to manually request payment.

For the hundreds of retailers involved, Cently influences shoppers during their online shopping lifecycle, and encourages cart conversion at the right moment, without compromising user experience.

Cently members can immediately access to a members-only portal, exclusive cashback rates, exclusive coupons, and more. The launch comes just in time for shoppers to take advantage of additional savings for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday shopping season.

To learn more about Cently or for access to the Cently Rewards program, please visit: https://www.cently.com/

About Cently

Cently is a popular browser extension, available for Google Chrome, which automatically applies coupons and earns shoppers cashback right at checkout, with a single click. Cently was previously branded as Coupons at Checkout.

About CouponFollow

CouponFollow is a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that helps millions of consumers save money each month. By scouring the Internet for the latest discounts and offers, CouponFollow is able to deliver these codes to a global audience of engaged shoppers on the web and through their browser extension Cently. CouponFollow also provides valuable tools, guides, research, and reports to help consumers save money.

Learn more at: https://couponfollow.com/

Contact: Jaclyn Lambert, Media Relations, jaclyn@weearnmedia.com, 941-321-6301

