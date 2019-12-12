Coupons Plus Deals Sees Increase in Traffic During Black Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupons Plus Deals, a trusted high ranking coupon site, saw a spike in traffic during Black Friday with over 32,000 visitors. The site is launching new features in the first quarter of 2020 that includes real time coupon updates and a Coupons Plus Deals extension for Chrome, Firefox and Safari that allows shoppers to save time.

Coupons Plus Deals launched in 2017 as an affiliate marketing site specializing in online coupons and discounts on thousands of items including Electronics, Jewelry, Clothing, Games and Travel services. Known as a top 100 coupon site, Coupons Plus Deals has 25,000 average daily traffic visits and has helped retail partners increase their revenue by 30%. With the goal of giving consumers the best shopping experience, Coupons Plus Deals updates product reviews and valid discounts or coupons, creating a community of new and loyal customers to return and shop.

Coupons Plus Deals is introducing several new features including a real time updating for coupons and discounts through their partners' API to further enhance this shopping experience. In addition, the company is launching a new Cashback feature to help users receive cashback from over 5,000 U.S. retailers. The Coupons Plus Deals (CPD) Extension for Chrome, Firefox and Safari eliminates the effort in searching and trying a lot of codes before finding the highest discount. The CPD extension helps users save 90% of their shopping time by automatically applying the discount code. Lastly, a new app on iOS and Android is scheduled to be released by the end of the 2020 1st quarter.

"We are working with our investors to impulse the breakthrough in Coupons Plus Deals' development," said Coupons Plus Deals Marketing Manager Selena Watson. In addition to the new user features this development includes allowing retail partners to run a marketing campaign based on Big Data and Machine Learning. These campaigns target different users at different periods of time. Consumer behavior prediction analytics are then used to determine what they are likely to do in the future and a personalized shopping experience is created.

