Courageous 5-Year-Old Maddie Fell's Poise in Her Fight Against Cancer Inspires San Diego Attorney Gordon Levinson to Give Grant for Cancer Research

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon learning that Maddie, the daughter of attorney Gordon Levinson's friend and colleague attorney Bibi Fell, suffered from a rare form of liver cancer, Gordon became vested in the girl's treatment journey. The recent grant is an effort to increase doctors' ability to treat a rare form of childhood liver cancer.

Doctors diagnosed Maddie Fell with High-Risk (Stage 4) Hepatoblastoma before her fifth birthday.

Just before her fifth birthday, doctors diagnosed Maddie with High-Risk (Stage 4) Hepatoblastoma. Hepatoblastoma is a rare form of childhood liver cancer affecting only one in 1.5 million children. Initially, Maddie was treated at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. However, after learning about the unique and novel therapy available at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Maddie's family subsequently transferred her care.

Under the care of Dr. James Geller at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Maddie will undergo a total of 11 rounds of chemotherapy and liver resection surgery. She has completed nine rounds of chemotherapy and doing well in her fight against cancer. Maddie's family credits Dr. Geller and his novel treatment techniques for saving Maddie's life.

Gordon Levinson authorized a $5,000 Max and Anna Levinson Foundation grant to be given to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Maddie's name. According to Levinson, "Children's cancer research is seriously underfunded, and there is so much we don't know about hepatoblastoma that could save the lives of children who receive this diagnosis."

Attorney Levinson believes strongly in giving back to his community. As a proud resident of Southern California, Levinson lives his life by the guiding principle that we should all try to leave the world a little better than we found it.

The Levinson Law Group is a unique San Diego California car accident and personal injury law firm specializing in high-impact high-velocity auto accidents. Unlike other personal injury law firms that take any case that comes through the door, the Levinson Law Group only represents clients with serious catastrophic injuries or aggrieved loved ones of those who have been killed in Southern California car accidents. The firm's laser-like focus on only the most seriously injured victims of vehicular negligence - those most in need of help - allows them to do the most good for the community.

