Courageous Parents' Dr. Chrissy Chard to Lead a TEDx Talk on Transformative Discipline Practices

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chrissy Chard, an esteemed parenting coach and the visionary founder of Courageous Parents, is poised to redefine the landscape of child discipline in her upcoming TEDx Talk. This event, themed "Flourish," will take place on May 1st, 2024, at a local high school in Fort Collins, Colorado, promising an evening of insightful discourse and transformative ideas. Dr. Chard joins a lineup of speakers, each prepared to share their unique insights and expertise.

During her anticipated presentation, Dr. Chard will challenge conventional punitive methodologies often employed in child discipline, illuminating the potential detrimental effects they can have on a child's well-being. Leveraging her extensive background in parenting education and support, Dr. Chard will artfully guide attendees toward an alternative paradigm — one rooted in principles of connection, humanity, acceptance, and love.

With a profound commitment to empowering parents and caregivers with the requisite tools and knowledge to foster nurturing and harmonious relationships with their children, Dr. Chard brings unparalleled insight and expertise to the connection between parenting, child development, and discipline.

Dr. Chard's TEDx Talk promises to be a compelling and illuminating discourse, igniting a dialogue that challenges existing norms and beckoning audiences to embrace a more compassionate and holistic approach to parenting.

Dr. Chard's segment is a must-see for anyone interested in child development, parenting strategies, or educational reform. It promises to be an enlightening experience that will challenge attendees to rethink discipline and its role in raising resilient, happy, and well-adjusted children.

For more information about Dr. Chrissy Chard, her upcoming TEDx Talk, or how to get tickets, visit https://www.courageousparents.com/.

About Dr.Chrissy Chard

Dr. Chrissy Chard is a visionary in the field of parenting education, with a Ph.D. in Human Bioenergetics and a distinguished career in academia and coaching. Through her work with Courageous Parents, she empowers parents and caregivers in the Fort Collins and Denver metro areas with the tools and knowledge needed to create loving and supportive environments, fostering the well-being and success of both parents and children.

Dr. Chard brings a wealth of expertise in parenting education and support, coupled with a passion for guiding parents toward transformative growth and connection. Through Courageous Parents, families discover a supportive community and a wealth of tools to navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood with confidence and grace.

