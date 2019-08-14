Courant Signs Exclusive Patent Licensing Agreement With Power Forward, August 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Great Inc. DBA Courant ("Courant"), a New York-based consumer technology brand offering premium wireless charging products, has signed an exclusive patent licensing agreement with Power Forward LLC ("Power Forward"), to become the sole licensee of the below intellectual property portfolio covering portable wireless charging products for mobile devices:

U.S. Patent 8,193,764

U.S. Patent 9,559,544

The agreement marks the beginning of a strategic relationship between Courant and Power Forward, combining Courant's leadership in wireless charging products with Power Forward's cutting-edge intellectual property portfolio. The first product covered by the intellectual property will be the Courant CARRY, a revolutionary wireless-in and wireless-out, portable power source. CARRY launches Fall 2019 on staycourant.com, as well as in select retailers, hotels and co-working spaces.

Monish Sabnani, Co-Founder of Courant, says: "Our new partnership with Power Forward is rooted in a shared passion of driving innovation in wireless charging, with the goal of incorporating Power Forward's technological developments in our best-in-class consumer products. We are pleased to enter into this agreement and look forward to launching new products utilizing this technology in the near future."

Daniel Jakubowski, Co-Founder and CTO of Power Forward, says: "Courant's demonstrated commitment to product quality, performance and innovation in the consumer wireless charging category makes them the perfect partner for our intellectual property portfolio, and we look forward to the exciting future ahead."

About Courant:

Courant is a leading consumer brand in wireless charging products, and has been covered extensively by design and press outlets alike, including Fast Company, GQ, Hypebeast, Business Insider, Design Milk, Condé Nast Traveler, Man Repeller and more. Their products are available at select high-end retailers, including Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Need Supply, as well as hotels including The Ritz Carlton, The Four Seasons and Lotte New York Palace.

About Power Forward:

Power Forward is a leader in wireless charging technology and has enabled, for the first time, true wireless charging. Power Forward's patented dual-coil technology has enabled wireless in/wireless out charging that can receive power from a source wirelessly and simultaneously deliver power to a device wirelessly, such as a mobile phone, tablet, or laptop, thus making charging your device simple and without cords.

