Courier and Local Delivery Services in the US Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2021-2025 with Q1,2021 COVID-19 Impact Update|Technavio

Technavio has monitored the courier and local delivery services market in the US in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 23.18 million during 2021-2025 and register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The courier and local delivery services market in the US report extensively covers market segmentation by delivery type (ground, express, and deferred) and parcel type (B2C, B2B, and C2C). The growth of the consumer electronics segment is expected to increase the need for ground delivery services during the forecast period. For more information, Download FREE Sample Report

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the courier and local delivery services market in the US and had decided to increase their market share in the ground delivery services which has the highest market opportunities during the forecast period. Explore more about market opportunities

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Overview of the Current Market and Prospects

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Finding the Impact of Five Aspects on the Industry

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Understanding the Segmentation of Market and Forecast Analysis

Market Segmentation by Delivery type

Market segments

Comparison by Delivery type

Ground - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Express - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Deferred - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Delivery type

Market Segmentation by Parcel type

Market segments

Comparison by Parcel type

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Parcel type

Customer landscape

A Quick Outline of Market Performance

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

The Largest Vendors on the Market and their Profiles

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

ArcBest Corp.

Courier Express

Deutsche Post AG

General Logistics Systems BV

NAPAREX

Ryder System Inc.

Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

US Cargo

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

