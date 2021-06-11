Courier And Local Delivery Services Market in the US | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 11, 2021, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The courier and local delivery services market in the US is poised to grow by USD 23.18 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the courier and local delivery services market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industries.
The courier and local delivery services market in the US analysis includes type, distribution channel and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the emergence of the e-locker delivery system as one of the prime reasons driving the courier and local delivery services market in the US growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The courier and local delivery services market in the US covers the following areas:
Courier And Local Delivery Services Market In US Sizing
Courier And Local Delivery Services Market In US Forecast
Courier And Local Delivery Services Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.
- ArcBest Corp.
- Courier Express
- Deutsche Post AG
- General Logistics Systems BV
- NAPAREX
- Ryder System Inc.
- Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- US Cargo
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Defense Logistics Market- The defense logistics market is segmented by solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Express Delivery Market in Brazil- The express delivery market size in Brazil is segmented by service (time-definite and same-day) and customer (B2B and B2C).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Delivery type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Delivery type
- Ground - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Express - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Deferred - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Delivery type
Market Segmentation by Parcel type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Parcel type
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Parcel type
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.
- ArcBest Corp.
- Courier Express
- Deutsche Post AG
- General Logistics Systems BV
- NAPAREX
- Ryder System Inc.
- Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- US Cargo
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/courier-and-local-delivery-services-market-in-us-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article