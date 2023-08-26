Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US to grow by USD 26.66 million between 2021 to 2026 | The growing B2C e-commerce market drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio's latest market research report estimates, the Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US is expected to grow by USD 26.66 million between 2021 and 2026 and index a CAGR of 4.25%. The growing B2C e-commerce landscape, driven by increasing internet penetration and consumer purchasing power, stands as a pivotal driver for the US courier and local delivery services market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of in-house delivery units by retailers will be a major challenge for the courier and local delivery services market in the US during the forecast. Technavio provides a comprehensive overview of the present global market situation and the general market environment. View free sample report.

Delivery Type

Ground Express Deferred

Parcel Type

B2B B2C C2C

The growth of the courier and local delivery services market in the US is driven by two key drivers. Firstly, the increase in e-commerce activities has significantly boosted demand for swift and efficient delivery services, driven by consumers' increasing reliance on online shopping. Secondly, the ongoing transition towards sustainable practices and environmental awareness has led to interest in eco-friendly delivery options, reducing carbon footprints and catering to environmentally conscious consumers. This dual focus on technology-driven efficiency and environmental responsibility drives the expansion of the courier and local delivery services market.

Technavio's market research report also offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, and challenges. Write to us if you want a customized market research report.

The research report also provides information on major companies and in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape.

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

AfterShip Ltd.

ArcBest Corp.

Courier Express

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

LaserShip Inc.

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

NAPAREX

PITT OHIO

Power Link Expedite Corp.

Purolator Inc.

Ryder System Inc.

Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc.

Target Corp.

Uber Technologies Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

US Cargo

XPO Logistics Inc.

Royal Mail Plc

Key regions contributing to the growth of Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US:

The growth of the Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US is significantly influenced by key regions, particularly major metropolitan areas, and urban centers across the country. These regions serve as significant drivers due to their dense population, thriving commercial activities, and robust e-commerce ecosystems. With a high concentration of businesses and consumers, these areas generate substantial demand for efficient courier and local delivery services. Additionally, the rise of online shopping and changing consumer preferences for doorstep deliveries further magnify the importance of these key regions in shaping the market's expansion trajectory. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has also been noteworthy, as lockdowns and remote work arrangements have fueled the need for reliable and timely delivery services, improving the growth of the market across these influential regions.

Related reports:

US - Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market: The US - Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 31.8 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by consumer (B2B, B2C, and C2C) and delivery (domestic and international).

Same-Day Delivery Market in US: The same-day delivery market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 9.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31%. The report extensively covers same-day delivery market segmentation in the US by end-user (B2C, B2B, and C2C) and service (regular service, priority service, and rush service).

