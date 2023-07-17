Courier, Express, and Parcel Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% from 2022 to 2027| Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., and more to emerge as key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The courier, express, and parcel market size is estimated to grow by USD 162.5 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.07% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Deutsche Post AG, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., India Post, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Korea Post, La Poste, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Royal Mail Plc, SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Yamato Transport Co. Ltd., and Canada Post Corp. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2023-2027

Courier, express, and parcel market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Deutsche Post AG, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., India Post , Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Korea Post, La Poste, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Royal Mail Plc, SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Yamato Transport Co. Ltd., and Canada Post Corp., among others

: 15+, Including Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Deutsche Post AG, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., , Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Korea Post, La Poste, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Royal Mail Plc, SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Yamato Transport Co. Ltd., and Canada Post Corp., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Consumer (B2B, B2C, and C2C), delivery (international and domestic), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

To understand more about the Courier, express, and parcel market, request a sample report

Major Drivers - The rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies drives market growth. The courier, express, and parcel segment is one of the fast-growing segments of the logistics and transportation industry. However, it is highly influenced by changes in demographics and consumer behavior. The global courier, express, and parcel markets are mainly driven by the rise in international trade, which is spurred by the liberalization of trade conditions through FTA. In November 2020, India announced that it would revive talks on a possible free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union and the US. The development of such new trade corridors and government initiatives are allowing the logistics and transportation industry across the world to reap attractive profits. In addition, vendors are engaged in merger and acquisition activities to strengthen their position in the market and capitalize on the growing trade corridors.

Significant Trends - The growing integration of last-mile delivery (LMD) models with courier, express, and parcel companies is an emerging market trend. The growing prominence of instant delivery is attracting high capital investments in startups and venture firms in the e-commerce industry. In addition, the growing demands of consumers is driving e-commerce companies to integrate LMD models to provide regular delivery, same-day delivery, instant delivery, and other value-added services. This trend is gaining momentum with increasing competition among e-commerce service providers and is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Key challenges - The increasing threat from sharing-based business models will be a major challenge for the courier, express, and parcel market during the forecast period. The courier, express, and parcel industry is a lucrative market; therefore, it witnesses intense competition between domestic and global players. They are competing based on technologies and offering attractive freight rates using ways such as bidding on loads. Global companies are expanding their verticals and entering the transportation industry with huge investments in technology and trained labor. This expansion is driving the digital transformation in the courier, express, and parcel industry, thus resulting in cost reduction, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring service quality assurance. This is expected to pose a threat to market growth in the coming years.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The courier, express, and parcel market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this courier, express, and parcel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the courier, express, and parcel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the courier, express, and parcel market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the courier, express, and parcel market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of courier, express, and parcel market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The same-day delivery market size is expected to increase by USD 14.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.04%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the same-day delivery market segmentation by end-user (B2C, B2B, and C2C), service (regular service, priority service, and rush service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing global B2C e-commerce market is one of the major drivers impacting the same-day delivery market growth.

The predicted growth of the courier and local delivery services market size in the US from 2021 to 2026 is USD 26.66 million at a progressing CAGR of 4.25%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers courier and local delivery services market segmentation in US by Delivery Type - Ground, express, and deferred, and Parcel Type - B2C, B2B, and C2C. The growing B2C e-commerce market in US is notably driving the courier and local delivery services market growth in US.

Courier, express, and parcel market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 162.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.17 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Deutsche Post AG, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., India Post, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Korea Post, La Poste, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Royal Mail Plc, SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, Yamato Transport Co. Ltd., and Canada Post Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Consumer



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Delivery



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global courier, express, and parcel market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global courier, express, and parcel market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Consumer Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Consumer Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Delivery Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Delivery Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Consumer

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Consumer

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Consumer



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Consumer

6.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 C2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on C2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on C2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on C2C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on C2C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Consumer

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Consumer ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Consumer ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Delivery

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Delivery - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Delivery - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Delivery

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Delivery



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Delivery

7.3 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Delivery ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Delivery ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Canada Post Corp.

Exhibit 118: Canada Post Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Canada Post Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Canada Post Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 121: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

12.6 DTDC Express Ltd.

Exhibit 126: DTDC Express Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: DTDC Express Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: DTDC Express Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 129: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 First Flight Courier Ltd.

Exhibit 133: First Flight Courier Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: First Flight Courier Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: First Flight Courier Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Korea Post

Exhibit 140: Korea Post - Overview



Exhibit 141: Korea Post - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Korea Post - Key offerings

12.11 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 143: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 One World Express Inc. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: One World Express Inc. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: One World Express Inc. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: One World Express Inc. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Royal Mail Plc

Exhibit 150: Royal Mail Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: Royal Mail Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Royal Mail Plc - Key offerings

12.14 SF Express Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: SF Express Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: SF Express Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: SF Express Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: SF Express Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Singapore Post Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Singapore Post Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Singapore Post Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Singapore Post Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 160: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 United States Postal Service

Exhibit 164: United States Postal Service - Overview



Exhibit 165: United States Postal Service - Business segments



Exhibit 166: United States Postal Service - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: United States Postal Service - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio