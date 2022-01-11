Courier, Express, and Parcel Market to Record USD 141.05 Bn Growth | A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., and Aramex International LLC emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size is expected to increase by USD 141.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 42% of the global market share. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for courier, express, and parcel in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The courier, express, and parcel market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.: The company offers a variety of services such as LTL trucking, general freight, warehousing, trans-loading, and others.

Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.: The company offers courier services such as local distribution, national distribution, and others.

Aramex International LLC: The company offers a wide range of transportation and logistic services in Middle East countries including Bahrain, Egypt, and others.

BDP International Inc.: The company offers a variety of services such as logistic provider, 4PL, transportation service, and others.

CEVA Logistics AG: The company offers transportation and logistics services to automotive, healthcare, and other industries.

Regional Market Outlook

The courier, express, and parcel market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The proliferation of new players and the presence of a large number of service providers are driving the growth of the courier, express, and parcel market in APAC. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. The US and Germany are identified as prominent markets for courier, express, and parcel.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Driver:

Rise in free trade agreements:

The number of free trade agreements (FTAs) between countries is increasing across the world. For instance, in 2020, India announced that it is planning to revive talks on FTA with the US and the EU. Similarly, the formation of EU (European Union), NAFTA, SAFTA, EAEU, and ASEAN are increasing the number of cross-border trades between many countries globally. Such developments are encouraging vendors in the market to engage in M&A activities to expand their presence and enter new markets. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Trend:

Growing integration of last-mile delivery (LMD) models with the courier, express, and parcel companies:

The growing prominence of instant delivery is attracting high capital investments in startups and venture firms in the e-commerce industry. In addition, the growing demands of consumers is driving e-commerce companies to integrate LMD models to provide regular delivery, same-day delivery, instant delivery, and other value-added services. This trend is gaining momentum with increasing competition among e-commerce service providers and is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 141.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

