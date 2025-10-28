Courier Health Celebrates 2025 Patient Innovators Awards Winners

Patient Services Team of the Year: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Rare Disease Champions of the Year: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Patient Innovators of the Year: Madrigal

Patient Champion of the Year: Mike Tonkinson, Pfizer

Created to shine a spotlight on the strategic importance of Field Access and Patient Services, the Patient Innovators Awards celebrate programs and people that transform the patient experience to be more seamless, personalized, and connected. Winners were selected based on impact, innovation, and their contributions to driving better patient outcomes.

"We're redefining patient support through empathy, innovation, and unwavering commitment to patients and providers," said Adama Sall, Vice President, Patient Experience & Access at Madrigal. "Being recognized as the 2025 Patient Innovators of the Year reflects the exceptional work of our team and their dedication to improving lives by leading the fight against MASH."

"The Patient Innovators Awards honor the vision, dedication, and impact of the teams and individuals who are going above and beyond to improve the patient experience," said Danny Sigurdson, founder and CEO of Courier Health. "We applaud this year's winners for challenging the status quo and proving every day that patients come first."

About Courier Health

Courier Health is a New York City-based technology company on a mission to improve the patient experience for hundreds of millions of people living with a chronic condition or rare disease. The company develops and delivers the fastest-growing patient experience solution for the life science industry. Courier Health is backed by leading investors, including Norwest Venture Partners and Work-Bench. For more information, visit www.courierhealth.com or follow Courier Health on LinkedIn .

