Courier Health Celebrates 2025 Patient Innovators Awards Winners

News provided by

Courier Health

Oct 28, 2025, 09:00 ET

Honorees recognized for advancing patient outcomes and driving innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Courier Health, the leading patient experience company for the life science industry, today announced the winners of the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards, celebrating the people and programs elevating the patient experience.

Presented live at Courier Health's second annual Patient Innovators Summit on October 21 in New York City, the awards recognized teams and individuals who are redefining patient access, engagement, and outcomes across areas of unmet need, including:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals receive their "Patient Services Team of the Year" award during the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards Ceremony in New York City.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals receive their "Patient Services Team of the Year" award during the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards Ceremony in New York City.
Danny Sigurdson, Founder and CEO at Courier Health, awards Acadia Pharmaceuticals 2025 "Rare Disease Champions of the Year."
Danny Sigurdson, Founder and CEO at Courier Health, awards Acadia Pharmaceuticals 2025 "Rare Disease Champions of the Year."
Madrigal is awarded "Patient Innovators of the Year" as part of the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards Ceremony in New York City.
Madrigal is awarded "Patient Innovators of the Year" as part of the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards Ceremony in New York City.
Danny Sigurdson, Founder and CEO at Courier Health, awards Mike Tonkinson of Pfizer "Patient Champion of the Year" as part of the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards in New York City.
Danny Sigurdson, Founder and CEO at Courier Health, awards Mike Tonkinson of Pfizer "Patient Champion of the Year" as part of the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards in New York City.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals receive their "Patient Services Team of the Year" award during the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards Ceremony in New York City. Danny Sigurdson, Founder and CEO at Courier Health, awards Acadia Pharmaceuticals 2025 "Rare Disease Champions of the Year." Madrigal is awarded "Patient Innovators of the Year" as part of the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards Ceremony in New York City. Danny Sigurdson, Founder and CEO at Courier Health, awards Mike Tonkinson of Pfizer "Patient Champion of the Year" as part of the 2025 Patient Innovators Awards in New York City.
  • Patient Services Team of the Year: Ionis Pharmaceuticals
  • Rare Disease Champions of the Year: Acadia Pharmaceuticals
  • Patient Innovators of the Year: Madrigal
  • Patient Champion of the Year: Mike Tonkinson, Pfizer

Created to shine a spotlight on the strategic importance of Field Access and Patient Services, the Patient Innovators Awards celebrate programs and people that transform the patient experience to be more seamless, personalized, and connected. Winners were selected based on impact, innovation, and their contributions to driving better patient outcomes.

"We're redefining patient support through empathy, innovation, and unwavering commitment to patients and providers," said Adama Sall, Vice President, Patient Experience & Access at Madrigal. "Being recognized as the 2025 Patient Innovators of the Year reflects the exceptional work of our team and their dedication to improving lives by leading the fight against MASH."

"The Patient Innovators Awards honor the vision, dedication, and impact of the teams and individuals who are going above and beyond to improve the patient experience," said Danny Sigurdson, founder and CEO of Courier Health. "We applaud this year's winners for challenging the status quo and proving every day that patients come first."

Learn more about the Patient Innovators Awards and this year's honorees at www.courierhealth.com.

About Courier Health

Courier Health is a New York City-based technology company on a mission to improve the patient experience for hundreds of millions of people living with a chronic condition or rare disease. The company develops and delivers the fastest-growing patient experience solution for the life science industry. Courier Health is backed by leading investors, including Norwest Venture Partners and Work-Bench. For more information, visit www.courierhealth.com or follow Courier Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Courier Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Courier Health Launches First-Ever Patient Innovators Awards

Courier Health Launches First-Ever Patient Innovators Awards

Courier Health, the leading patient experience company for the life science industry, today announced the launch of the Patient Innovators Awards,...
Courier Health Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Courier Health Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Courier Health, the leading patient experience company for the life science industry, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics