Courier Network Inc. (CNW) welcomes logistics titan and former DHL Express CEO Ken Allen as new Chairman of the Board

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global 'Next Flight Out' B2B logistics specialists Courier Network Inc. (CNW) has today announced the appointment of former DHL Express and DHL eCommerce Solutions CEO Ken Allen as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

One of the most experienced logistics executives in the industry, Allen previously served 36 years with the Deutsche Post DHL Group in various roles and capacities including 13 years as member of the board and three years as the CEO of DHL eCommerce solutions. Best known for leading the global transformation of DHL Express for a decade, he brings extensive experience of leadership in the Express and eCommerce segments. He is also a published author on how simplicity and focus in business can transform a company into a world class performer.

Elazar Grinstein, CNW President and founder said: "We are delighted to welcome Ken Allen as the new Chair of the Board of Courier Network Inc. His deep market experience and significant life achievements will help support CNW to become even faster, more efficient and more completely customer focused. We welcome him to the CNW family."

Philippe Grinstein, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development said: "The appointment of Ken Allen ushers in a new chapter at CNW. As we continue our momentum as one of the fastest growing specialists in the Next Flight Out marketplace, the expertise and insight of Mr Allen will be invaluable in supporting the business to scale and respond to strong market demand."

Ken Allen, new Chairman of the Board of CNW commented: "I was attracted to CNW because of their thoroughly customer focused culture which has resulted in their market leading position. There is a great opportunity to quickly scale this business into the leading global player in the Next Flight Out market, and this is an area where I can add considerable value. In its relentless focus on the customer, the culture of the company is also largely devoid of bureaucracy. I want to ensure we keep these values as we grow the workforce and expand. I am very excited to become Chairman of this amazing company and, together with Elazar and the team, help guide us through the next five years as we pursue our growth agenda."

A leader in logistics within the semiconductor, automotive and aerospace industries, CNW has dedicated industry professionals operating within each sector, offering expertise, efficiency and problem solving at every stage of the transportation chain and guaranteeing the gold standard in expedited delivery and next flight out logistics.

Courier Network Inc. (CNW) is a market leading B2B specialist in expedited delivery, next flight out logistics and specialist courier services. The trusted global partner of leading brands, CNW supports some of the world's largest companies in moving crucial, time sensitive parts and packages. A leader in logistics within the semiconductor, automotive and aerospace industries, the company is renowned for its highly customercentric approach, customised services and solutions and 'make it happen' mindset- reflected in its strapline 'Redefining ASAP.' With 36 offices in 26 countries worldwide, plus a network of loyal global logistics partners, CNW provides the gold standard in reliable and efficient time and mission-critical shipments from anywhere to everywhere in the world.

