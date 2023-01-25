Courier Services Market Report 2022: Featuring FedEx, DB Schenker, United Parcel Service, DHL, Nippon Express & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Courier Services Market By Service Type, By Destination, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the courier services market was valued at $381.00 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $658.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global courier services market. Demand for last mile delivery services in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the future, owing to rise in e-commerce, high population growth, surge in disposable incomes & standards of living, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure, and growth in international trade. Moreover, significant rise in online-commerce retail sales, coupled with growth in online fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) demand is also expected to foster the courier services market growth.

Rise in adoption of courier services for official documents, such as banking documents, passports, and others business related documents, is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the courier services market in the services segment.

In addition, an increase in the adoption of courier services from individual customers for shipment of documents, such as printed matters, original certificates, and others, is further expected to drive the growth of the market. Increasing online pharmacy orders are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, the rise in seaborne pharmaceutical transportation is a major factor that drives the growth of healthcare segment in the courier services industry.

The growth of the global courier services market has propelled due to development of e-commerce industry and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The courier services market is segmented on the basis of service type, destination, end use, and region. By service type, it is classified into B2B, B2C, and C2C. By destination, it is bifurcated into domestic and international. By end use, it is categorized into services, wholesale & retail trade, healthcare, industrial & manufacturing, and others. By region, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the courier services market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing courier services market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the courier services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global courier services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Players

FedEx Corporation

SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

United Parcel Service Inc.

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd

Qantas Courier Limited

DB Schenker

SG Holdings Co. Ltd

PostNL NV

Singapore Post Ltd.

Nippon Express

DSV AS

Key Findings of the Study

By service type, the B2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By destination, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the wholesale and retail segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some leading companies profiled in the courier services market report include DB SCHENKER, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV A/S, FedEx, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., PostNL, Qantas Courier Limited, SF Express Co. Ltd., SG Holdings Co., Ltd., Singapore Post Limited, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and Yamato Transport Company, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pli3f-services?w=5

