CourMed Expands Access to Concierge Health & Wellness: Now Available Direct to Consumers Across Four Key Markets, with Early Access in Gateway Cities

MANHATTAN, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CourMed, the leader in personalized, concierge-style health & wellness, today announced a significant expansion of its service offerings. Previously available through partnerships with family offices, private banks, and select organizations, CourMed Platinum Memberships are now accessible directly to consumers across four key markets:

Beyond Treatment, Towards Thriving



Studies suggest we spend roughly 84% of our lives in good health. CourMed Platinum Memberships takes a revolutionary approach, focusing on maximizing those healthy years. Unlike traditional healthcare that primarily reacts to illness, CourMed prioritizes proactive measures, early detection, and access to cutting-edge treatments – all designed to help you live a longer, healthier, and more vibrant life.



Unveiling the Power of CourMed Platinum Memberships



CourMed Platinum Memberships offers a comprehensive suite of health & wellness services designed to maximize an individual's healthy years.



Benefits include:

Advanced Diagnostics & Treatment: Leverage cutting-edge technology and personalized health & wellness for optimal outcomes.

Leverage cutting-edge technology and personalized health & wellness for optimal outcomes. Holistic Approach: Address physical, mental, substance use and emotional well-being with a customized wellness strategy.

Address physical, mental, substance use and emotional well-being with a customized wellness strategy. Tax-Advantage Potential: Maximize the value of your HSAs, FSAs, and HRAs to offset healthcare costs.

Maximize the value of your HSAs, FSAs, and HRAs to offset healthcare costs. Discretion & Privacy: Maintain complete confidentiality with a secure platform and unwavering commitment to your privacy.

Investing in Your Most Valuable Asset



"We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to prioritize their health and well-being," said Derrick L. Miles, CEO of CourMed. "By expanding direct access to CourMed Platinum Memberships, we empower individuals across these key markets to invest in themselves and live a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life."



Early Access for Gateway Cities



Residents of major gateway cities within the five largest U.S. states (California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois) can enjoy early access to CourMed Platinum Membership services. This signifies our commitment to expanding our reach and ensuring exceptional health is available in these vibrant and dynamic communities.



Contact:

Arjun Bey

***@courmed.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13014145



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CourMed