CourMed Partners with Expert Logistics Firm To Scale The Delivery of Healthcare Items Nationwide

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CourMed® continues to wow healthcare providers and patients in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex with crowdsourced delivery of healthcare items, such as prescription medications, high-end vitamins, costly supplements, eyewear and even natural medicine, such as pharmaceutical-grade CBD Oil. The company now has partnered with expert logistics consulting firm, On Demand Delivery Management Solutions, to streamline operations and implement best practices for crowdsourced delivery.

Still using cutting-edge technology and an online training platform, CourMed has outsourced the driver experience to On Demand Delivery Management Solutions. ODDMS has five+ years experience managing crowdsourced deliveries in the state of Texas. This partnership in three months has already delivered 100% growth in volume, delivery drivers and revenue for CourMed. With the new operational improvements, CourMed is able to expand FREE Next-Day Delivery to insured DFW central fill and specialty pharmacy patients. This service will only cost pharmacies $7.50 per delivery, with no hidden fees.

"CourMed understands the sensitivities of specialty pharmaceuticals. They are often expensive and require special handling, so it's critical to get them to the right place, in a timely fashion," said co-founder Derrick L. Miles. "We knew a partnership with On Demand Delivery Management Solutions would allow us to continue to provide an encouraging experience to our customers and their patients."

Miles added, "Strategic partnerships are vital to the continued growth and stability of our company. We believe partnering with this logistics firm that has an expertise in crowdsourced delivery will take us to new heights in our ability to support our customers and focus on their needs. Expect more future partnerships between CourMed and other well-respected industry leaders that will also drive revenue for our customers."

ABOUT CourMed®

CourMed® was founded May 15, 2015, through the partnership of a healthcare executive, physician and healthcare venture capitalist in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas. The company began operations in January 2018 and officially launched November 2018, after the founders graduated from Silicon Valley's well-known Y Combinator Startup School. CourMed offers patients convenient relief with on-demand delivery services that provides relief from the anxiety of an ever-challenging healthcare world. For more details, visit https://CourMed.com

ABOUT On Demand Delivery Management Solutions

On Demand Delivery Management Solutions is a logistics consulting company that manages last-mile delivery fleets for small to medium size organizations. Fleet management is an indisputable element of logistics, which involves planning and managing dispatch operations, optimizing unit economics, and tracking it all in real-time to ensure your last-mile delivery is successful. The company is dedicated to helping customers increase revenue and return on investment.

