Course Hero AI Academy Selected For Best Use of AI in the 4th Annual Anthem Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, the popular online study platform serving over 235,000 educators and millions of students, announced today that it has been named a Winner in Education, Art, & Culture - Best Use of AI in The 4th Annual Anthem Awards for Course Hero AI Academy.

Recognized for its innovative approach to addressing educators' uncertainties about generative AI, Course Hero's AI Academy is a four-week intensive that equips higher education faculty with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to integrate AI into their classrooms effectively. Participants gain practical skills in designing AI-enhanced assignments, navigating academic integrity challenges, and teaching digital literacy. With nearly 1,000 educators representing 508 schools completing the program and 92% reporting readiness to use AI in their teaching, the Academy has sparked widespread interest for additional cohorts of the program and requests for AI bootcamps to be implemented internally across many higher education institutions. Course Hero's commitment to empowering educators exemplifies leadership in the evolving landscape of education.

"The Winners of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring and I am honored to help elevate their impact," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Anthem Awards, which highlights the critical role educators play in shaping the future of learning," said Sean Michael Morris, VP of Academics at Course Hero. "Through the AI Academy, we're not just helping faculty navigate the complexities of generative AI—we're empowering them to turn uncertainty into opportunity, equipping them to inspire and prepare students for the challenges and possibilities of the AI-driven world."

The 4th Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue is allocated to our grant program, The Anthem Fund.

