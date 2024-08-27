Course Hero Appoints Ivan Santana As Vice President of Product

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, the popular online study platform serving over 225,000 educators and millions of students, announced the appointment of Ivan Santana to the role of Vice President of Product. He will report directly to CEO John Peacock.

"Ivan's experience building products that delight and educate students of all ages and backgrounds is a perfect match for our mission of transforming studying into a seamless experience for every course," said John Peacock, CEO of Course Hero. "His expertise will be instrumental in driving innovative solutions that reflect the realities of the modern college student, and I am confident his leadership will propel us forward as we support this critical evolution in education."

Santana has more than 13 years of product management experience, including senior roles at Twitch, Twitter, Hipmunk and Zynga. He most recently served as Chief Product Officer at WIN Reality. Santana earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Northwestern University and his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was named a Haas Merit Scholar.

"With 42% of students being over the age of 24, 40% of them working, and 24% supporting dependents, today's students face more challenges that just juggling a course load.," said Santana. "I am so excited to be joining Course Hero at this pivotal time in education to help educators and students harness new technologies to improve educational outcomes for all."

Course Hero most recently unveiled the first of its AI-enabled study tools alongside the establishment of its Product Advisory Community during the company's seventh annual Education Summit.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is on a mission to help students graduate confident and prepared. The online study platform now combines powerful AI study tools with a library of course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. More than 225,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with the community, collaborate with other faculty, and hone new strategies for instruction. Every day, students, educators, and tutors on Course Hero help more than 30 million students make every study hour count.

SOURCE Course Hero