Course Hero Appoints New CEO; Co-Founder Becomes CEO of New Parent Company, Learneo

General Manager, John Peacock takes on role as CEO, as Andrew Grauer assumes role of CEO at Learneo

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero , the popular learning platform used by a global community of students and educators, today announced John Peacock has been promoted from General Manager to Chief Executive Officer of Course Hero. Peacock was appointed to the position by Course Hero co-founder Andrew Grauer. The appointment comes as Grauer steps into the role of CEO at Learneo , a new platform of businesses that includes Course Hero in its portfolio.

John Peacock, CEO of Course Hero

"As we introduce and grow Learneo, this is an exciting moment to bring John's deep expertise to the helm of Course Hero," said Andrew Grauer, co-founder of Course Hero, and CEO of Learneo. "Over the last 3 years, John has demonstrated a strong focus on leading with innovation, a dedication to the Course Hero team and core values, and a commitment to delivering value to our community of students and educators. John has the breadth of experience that I believe is critical for Course Hero's continued success, and I look forward to supporting him, together with Learneo's other business line CEOs, through this next phase of growth."

Since joining Course Hero, Peacock has led multiple areas of the business and specializes in developing high-performing product and business teams. Peacock is a proven leader with a track record of building and growing digital products. Before joining Course Hero, he co-founded and served as CEO of a mobile gaming company, which he successfully led through acquisition by Kongregate.

"I am honored to have this opportunity as Course Hero's new CEO, where I can unite and elevate my passion for learning and education with my entrepreneurial drive, to deliver a seamless study experience for students," said John Peacock, CEO of Course Hero. "This is a pivotal moment in Course Hero's evolution. I am committed to continue building on Andrew and the team's work, supporting and collaborating with educators while also helping deepen students' understanding of their courses throughout their learning journey."

John Peacock joins a team of CEOs within Learneo including, Bas Swaen, CEO of Scribbr ; Justin Kestler, CEO of LitCharts and CliffsNotes ; Michal Avny, CEO of Symbolab ; and Rohan Gupta, CEO of QuillBot . Andrew Grauer leads Learneo's platform of businesses and unites each CEO and their teams around a shared mission of supercharging productivity and learning for everyone.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is on a mission to help students graduate confident and prepared. The online learning platform now offers more than 100 million course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. More than 100,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with the community, collaborate with other faculty, and hone new strategies for instruction. Every day, students, educators, and tutors on Course Hero help more than 20 million students make every study hour count.

