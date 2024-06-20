Course Hero Introduces Educators To Its First Set of AI Study Tools, Launches Product Advisory Community at Annual Education Summit

Online study platform establishes a new community of educators to test and offer feedback on

AI-enabled tools; Shares its first AI tool for educators and students.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, the popular online study platform serving over 225,000 educators and millions of students, announced at its seventh annual Education Summit, today, the first of its AI-enabled study tools alongside the establishment of its Product Advisory Community.

"The introduction of generative AI means we're seeing rapid developments in how educators and students are interacting with technology every day. And educators should have a voice in helping shape the technologies that are introduced into their classrooms," said John Peacock, CEO of Course Hero. "By incorporating AI, we aim to personalize the learning experience for every student. We are committed to working alongside educators throughout product development to ensure we're creating tools that are instructionally meaningful and ultimately deliver on our mission to transform studying into a seamless experience for every course."

Nearly 200 educators have raised their hand to participate in the Product Advisory Community. The group spans academic disciplines, and includes part-time, full-time, tenure-track, and adjunct faculty from four-year institutions and community colleges, as well as K-12 educators. Participating educators provide product suggestions, give direct feedback on early prototypes, test beta products, and participate in classroom research.

"Course Hero's AI Study Tools have the potential to serve as a powerful tool for lesson planning, enhancing classroom engagement, and personalizing student learning," said Sandra Guzman-Foster, Associate Professor at the School of Education and Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at the University of the Incarnate Word. "When my students and I experimented with the chat tool, I saw that it can not only enhance teaching for me, but also foster a more inclusive and engaging learning environment."

Professor Guzman-Foster is among six members of the Product Advisory Community who presented at Course Hero's Summit today. In her opening session, she introduced educators to Course Hero's new AI Study Tools as a way to enhance teaching and learning for both teachers and students with practical, hands-on examples.

Summit participants were presented with ideas on how educators can use Course Hero AI Study Tools starting with the ability to chat with their docs as a teaching assistant. Educators can now upload a lesson plan, syllabus or document, and Course Hero will support with research, suggest additional learning materials, and create case studies and scenarios for in-class activities.

Students can also ask for feedback and receive more reliable, trustworthy homework help. The incorporated citations are designed to help students back up their research, dive deeper into their studies, and get ready for exams with more confidence.

Chat responses are sourced from several distinct sources, including answers from real expert tutors, large language models (LLMs), and materials from Course Hero's extensive library of more than 100 million study resources. Course Hero has set up benchmarking analysis across multiple LLMs to ensure question-by-question accuracy, as well as completeness, quality, and formatting of explanations.

Course Hero will continue to accept applications for its Product Advisory Community Interested educators can complete this form . To learn more about Course Hero's new AI Study Tools, visit www.coursehero.com/ai-chat-with-pdf/ .

About Course Hero

Course Hero is on a mission to help students graduate confident and prepared. The online study platform now combines powerful AI study tools with a library of course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. More than 225,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with the community, collaborate with other faculty, and hone new strategies for instruction. Every day, students, educators, and tutors on Course Hero help more than 30 million students make every study hour count.

SOURCE Course Hero