Course Hero Selected To TIME's Inaugural List Of World's Top EdTech Companies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, the popular online learning platform that helps students study and supports more than 190,000 educators to cultivate teaching strategies for more engaging classrooms, has been awarded in the inaugural edition of the World's Top EdTech Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 17, 2024, and can be viewed on Time.com.

The World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 list recognizes companies primarily focusing on developing and providing educational technologies, products, or services. In support of the research, data was gathered from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring, and other public sources. Additionally, Statista worked with specialized data partners, HolonIQ and LexisNexis PatentSight to further strengthen the data quality.

The ranking is built on the research and analysis of over 7,000 companies across two dimensions:

Financial Strength: Revenue, funding data, and company disclosures were analyzed. Industry impact: Analyzed quality and impact of product or service portfolio, and the quality and value of the company's intellectual property.

Companies received scores in each of these dimensions, which are then combined into an overall score. 250 companies with the highest scores that have demonstrated an extraordinary impact on the industry and strong financial performance were awarded.

Based on the results of the study, Course Hero is ecstatic to be recognized on TIME's list of the World's Top EdTech Companies 2024.

"We are honored to be a part of TIME's inaugural list of the World's Top EdTech Companies," said John Peacock, CEO of Course Hero. "This recognition is not just a testament to our innovation but to our commitment to transforming education. This award inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and to keep working towards a future where every learner has the tools they need to succeed."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Course Hero: Course Hero is on a mission to help students graduate confident and prepared. The online learning platform now offers more than 100 million course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. More than 150,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with the community, collaborate with other faculty, and hone new strategies for instruction. Every day, students, educators and tutors on Course Hero help more than 30 million students make every study hour count.

