Course Hero Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award for Best Education App

"It is our goal to support students, so they feel prepared to tackle any assignment, test and class with confidence," said Andrew Grauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Course Hero. "Every day, our team works to optimize the app experience to best help students learn and succeed, and we're thrilled to have our efforts recognized for the second year in a row."

Honoring creativity and excellence in app design, the Appy Awards are chosen by a panel of industry experts after a thorough evaluation and app review. The Education category recognizes the best app created to inform or educate about a given subject or service.

Course Hero's Android and iPhone apps give students tools and resources to study on the go, offering school and course-specific study documents and expert tutors on demand. The app proactively recommends popular and relevant content based on courses that the user is enrolled in and the content that the user views.

MediaPost's Appy Awards honor creativity and excellence in app design. Celebrating its 21st anniversary, MediaPost Communications remains at the forefront of the ever-changing digital marketplace. It is the largest and most influential media, marketing, and advertising site providing news, blogs, and directories to help a community of more than 150,000 members better plan and buy both traditional and online advertising.

The Course Hero app is available to help students get information and better understand their coursework 24/7. Download Course Hero for Android or iPhone or sign up for Course Hero online at www.coursehero.com.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning library where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. Find practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations for every subject students are studying—from economics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2017 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte.

