Course Hero Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero , the popular online study platform serving over 225,000 educators and millions of students, today announced that its AI Homework Help solution has been selected as winner of the "Best AI-based Solution for Education" award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

AI Homework Help allows students to upload documents and quickly receive recommended resources and explanations to help expand on their study materials. The breakthrough solution connects students to quality course-specific resources. Homework Help is accessible in a variety of ways including through the mobile app, chatting with an AI course assistant, asking questions directly to a human tutor, and searching the platform's extensive content library.

Course Hero guides students through an enriched, personalized, and innovative study experience. Upon uploading their study materials, students receive a document back with defined and highlighted key concepts layered in. Students can also practice with similar questions and related materials matched from their documents so they can dive deeper into their studies and get ready for exams with more confidence. If they don't understand the provided explanation, they can highlight the question, and click to get help from expert tutors.

"We are honored to be recognized from AI Breakthrough for our work to bring thoughtful and responsible AI to the learning journey," said John Peacock, CEO of Course Hero. "This accolade reflects our commitment to transform studying into a seamless experience for every course. By integrating AI with education, we are empowering learners and educators alike, creating more personalized and effective learning experiences for all."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"Course Hero uses AI to ensure students can turn those study grinds into steady wins. All too often, students get stuck, have trouble understanding, and slack on practice when it comes to homework. Additionally, many don't have the time or resources to wait on or even afford a tutor or office hours," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Students leave Course Hero feeling motivated, energized, connected to the content they need, supported, and successful. This innovative use of AI in a help product makes Course Hero's AI Homework Help our 'Best AI-based Solution for Education.'"

About Course Hero

Course Hero is on a mission to help students graduate confident and prepared. The online study platform now combines powerful AI study tools with a library of course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. More than 225,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with the community, collaborate with other faculty, and hone new strategies for instruction. Every day, students, educators, and tutors on Course Hero help more than 30 million students make every study hour count.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Course Hero