Course Hero's Seventh Annual Education Summit Features Faculty-Led Workshops on AI, Assessment, and Student Engagement

Featuring speakers from Arizona State University, Princeton University, and the University of Virginia, the summit brings thousands of K-12 and postsecondary educators together to explore practical strategies in teaching and learning.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, the popular online learning platform serving over 225,000 educators and millions of students, today announced the agenda for its seventh annual virtual educator summit, "Teaching for Tomorrow, Today: Shaping the Future of Pedagogy and Ourselves."

The event will feature keynotes from Julia Freeland Fisher of Clayton Christensen Institute on relationships in the classroom, and Ruha Benjamin of Princeton University on AI and the critical role of human wisdom in learning. For this first time, this year's summit will feature educator-submitted sessions -- reflecting the topics and issues of greatest interest from the Course Hero community.

"The ongoing rise — and skepticism — of generative AI in higher education has left many educators feeling lost without a roadmap for how to properly and successfully integrate these new technologies into their teaching practices," said Sean Michael Morris, VP of Academics at Course Hero. "We are eager to continue learning from those who are putting pedagogical innovations into practice, in areas most relevant to educators today – such as how to navigate AI in the classroom and support student's social and emotional learning "

Originally launched in 2017 in response to educator demand, the Education Summit convenes educators, research experts, and instructional designers to unpack the latest in learning and pedagogy. The summit will feature 24 workshops and educator-led discussions that offer educators practical strategies and insights for building learning experiences that set students up for success -- on topics ranging from cultivating AI literacy, using AI as a classroom assistant, building inclusive assessments, and fostering deeper student engagement.

Additional speakers at this year's summit include:

Cheryl Tice , Instructional Technology Strategist at Berkeley College

Instructional Technology Strategist at Kristie-Anne Opaleski , SEL Coach and Coordinator and English Teacher, Jackson Liberty High School

SEL Coach and Coordinator and English Teacher, Fallon Willoughby , Assistant Professor at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

Assistant Professor at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Michael Strawser , Associate Professor of Communication, University of Central Florida

Associate Professor of Communication, James Hutson , Department Head of Art History and Visual Culture at Lindenwood University

Department Head of Art History and Visual Culture at Harleen Kaur , Assistant Teaching Professor at Arizona State University

Assistant Teaching Professor at Erin Hipple , Assistant Professor at West Chester University

Assistant Professor at Hussainatu Blake, Adjunct Professor of Business and Law at Baltimore City Community College

Adjunct Professor of Business and Law at Thang Tran , Instructor at the University of Nebraska

Instructor at the Mike Kentz , English Teacher, Benedictine Military School

English Teacher, Benedictine Military School Jennifer Hunt , Senior Lecturer at East Tennessee State University

Senior Lecturer at Shanese Hibbler , Assistant Professor Of Psychology at National Louis University

Learn more about the Course Hero Education Summit '24, and see the full list of speakers and sessions at https://events.coursehero.com/summit-2024 .

